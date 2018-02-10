Braun Strowman Finally Comments On Brock Lesnar Punching Him In The Head At The ‘Royal Rumble’

Braun Strowman is one the fastest rising superstars of the WWE today, and he is a future WWE or Universal champion. At the Royal Rumble, Strowman and Kane challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match. During the match, Strowman was punched in the head by Lesnar, and he finally has something to say about the incident.

As recapped by WWE.com, Lesnar successfully defended the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble by defeating Kane and Strowman. The match was good but one particular moment stood out for the fans in attendance and those watching around the world.

In the middle of the match, Strowman delivered a stiff knee to the face of Lesnar, who was caught off guard and retaliated immediately. “The Beast” legitimately punched Strowman in the body, which made him scream. Lesnar then followed it up with a hard shot to the head that staggered the “Monster Among Men” and made him lose his balance.

Lesnar can be seen telling Strowman to “slow the f**k down” after hitting him in the head. The match continued without any problems, but fans were concerned because Lesnar is a legitimate mixed martial arts fighter. Even though Strowman is no ordinary man, a direct shot to head is very unsafe and could have caused problems.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Braun Strowman was asked about the incident and he casually replied, “stuff happens.” Strowman added that he and Brock are very physical human beings and those kinds of things are bound to happen.

“Any time Brock and I are in the ring it’s very physical. You’re talking about two larger-than-life human beings who are fighting for dominance. Stuff happens. It’s a contact sport. It’s not tennis. We’re not going out there to slap a ball around, we’re going out there to beat each other up. That’s what we did.”

Strowman appears to be okay with Lesnar punching him in the head and there were no injuries that came from it. He was able to appear the next night on Monday Night Raw and he continued his path towards superstardom. Besides the incident with Lesnar, Strowman also talked about being a big man in today’s fast-paced wrestling style, his partnership with Alexa Bliss in the Mixed Match Challenge, and his matches with Big Show.

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman happened at ‘No Mercy’ last year. WWE

The “Monster Among Men” is currently in the Elimination Chamber Match to determine who will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.