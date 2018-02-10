‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Breaks Up With Katie After She Fails To Come Clean

Wyatt and Katie’s relationship is hitting a snag. This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Wyatt will test Katie to find out if she would come clean about kissing Thorne at the wedding reception. But Katie will not confess anything, so Wyatt will make a bold suggestion.

Wyatt Calls It Quits

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) went to Katie’s (Heather Tom) room to prepare a romantic surprise. But when he peered into the telescope toward the Forrester property, he saw Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) kissing Katie.

Witnessing the kiss makes Wyatt realize his true feelings for Katie. He told Liam he wishes he could take back the “no strings” setup he told Katie. He is hurt to see the kiss between Thorne and Katie. So now he knows he can’t take it to see Katie with another man while they are together and his feelings for her have gone deeper. He might want to check if Katie feels the same.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will put Katie to a test, hoping that she will confess about locking lips with Thorne. Wyatt will drop some hints. However, she will fail to mention it to Wyatt. In a promo clip via Soaps.com, with a painful look on his face, Wyatt tells Katie that maybe they should call it quits.

Spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry say that Katie will not get where this is all coming from. She will be stunned by Wyatt’s bold suggestion. It will also be hard for her, but she might be able to do anything but accept Wyatt’s decision.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Thorne bond & Carter shares a moment with Maya during the wedding reception. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3PE6KJ6epg pic.twitter.com/d6ofteLYQY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 10, 2018

Thorne Makes A Move

On Tuesday, Thorne will mistakenly grab Katie’s phone. Thorne will learn about Katie and Wyatt seeing each other, but he will not back down. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thorne believes it will be easy for him to beat Wyatt and win Katie over. This week, Thorne will also come clean to Katie.

B&B fans are divided about the triangle. Some say Katie and Wyatt should stay together, and Thorne should be no more than a bump in their relationship. Others say Katie and Thorne look good together, and Wyatt should be with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Katie you just broke Wyatt's heart! But, you & Thorn look good – Wyatt on the side? Lol — Debra Grant (@debhpg81) February 10, 2018

Stay tuned. The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m.