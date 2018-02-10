Fans who have been following E.L. James’ kinky romance novels and the film adaptations are undoubtedly aware that it is Christian Grey who introduces Anastasia Steele into the world of BDSM. The seductive businessman managed to convince the college graduate to join him in his pleasure room and showed her the ropes in the budding relationship. However, it looks like things went differently for Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. According to the real Mr. Grey, it was his Fifty Shades Freed co-star who coached him during their love scenes.

It is hard to imagine Jamie Dornan being uncertain about putting the moves on the ladies. After all, the former model has made a living out of being a sex symbol who seems to know how to make women blush. However, Dornan has confirmed that he still needed the expertise of his Fifty Shades Freed co-star Dakota Johson.

Jamie Dornan was recently a guest on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show, where he revealed that Dakota Johnson “would be quicker to give me a note than a director.” The Fifty Shades Freed actor stated that he learned “there’s a sexy way to take off a girl’s underwear” while working with the real Ana Steele.

“There’s a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into the side and then you sort of shimmy it down.”

The interview certainly confirms that Dakota Johnson knows what looks incredibly sexy on the big screen and has no problem shedding her clothes for the Fifty Shades film trilogy. On the other hand, Jamie Dornan was much more reserved than his co-star. The former star of The Fall told Elle that it was unnecessary for him to do full-frontal nudity since “we’re not making porn.” Dornan also addressed rumors that he was offered a bigger paycheck if he went Full Monty, saying that the negotiations “didn’t happen.”

Universal Pictures

People who have been hoping to see Jamie Dornan’s naughty bits in Fifty Shades Freed will be completely disappointed. Nevertheless, there is much to look forward to in the final movie in the sexy film trilogy. Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s characters will be seeing more action outside the pleasure room this month.

Fifty Shades Freed is currently in theaters worldwide.