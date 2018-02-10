Backstage News On Triple H Having More Power Within The WWE

Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon are the de-facto heir to the throne of the WWE kingdom currently held by Vince McMahon. However, Vince is slowly giving the keys of the company to his daughter and son-in-law due to a new business venture, with Triple H reportedly holding more power backstage.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Cageside Seats), there is a feeling backstage that Triple H is going to hold more power within the WWE. It is because Vince will focus his attention on the impending return of the XFL in two years. Meltzer also noted that Triple H is putting together a team to handle NXT with former Impact talent Jeremy Borash possibly being part of it.

Triple H, the current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE, has been in charge of NXT since 2012 and he turned it into one of the best wrestling shows in the world. “The Game” has shown thru NXT that he is more focused on the wrestling aspect of WWE programming rather than characters. NXT has consistently produced great matches and it has outperformed the main roster for some quite time now. It also means that the WWE is good hands when Triple H finally takes over.

Triple H, Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon cut a promo on Monday Night Raw. WWE

One of the clear signs that Vince McMahon is close to stepping down as the head of the WWE is Triple H being put in charge of 205 Live, per PW Insider(h/t Wrestling Inc.). Vince reportedly stepped away from the booking and production of the Cruiserweight division. The changes began last week when 205 Live announced a tournament to crown a new champion at WrestleMania 34.

The report also noted that Triple H, along with William Regal, will bring back some of the elements from the WWE Cruiserweight Classic to 205 Live. Vince worked closely with the cruiserweights to give them more personalities on television but it clearly did not pan out. However, Triple H has made 205 Live great in the past two weeks with two exciting episodes highlighted by two great matches.

On the other hand, Vince is going to clearly focus on the return of XFL in 2020. The 72-year-old WWE chairman founded Alpha Entertainment, a completely different company from the WWE, which will handle the XFL. It should be noted that Vince is still in charge of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

The WWE’s future is in good hands with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They might be annoying characters on television but they get the job done backstage, especially Triple H. Fans surely can’t wait to see the out-of-touch Vince McMahon walk away from the WWE and what Triple H can do to improve it.