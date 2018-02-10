‘Counting On’ Episode Descriptions Revealed: Jinger Duggar Makes A Big Change, Joseph Duggar Plans A Wedding

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will take an important step toward starting a family during the Counting On season premiere. However, it may be a while before fans get to watch their baby announcement. The episode descriptions for the first four Counting On episodes of the upcoming season have been released, and there’s no mention of the couple’s pregnancy. Instead, viewers will get to see wedding preparations, a honeymoon, and a haircut.

When the Counting On cameras last checked in on the Duggars, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were getting married. However, they will not be man and wife on the upcoming season of the show. There will be a rewind that takes viewers back in time, and it will give them an opportunity to watch Kendra and Joseph plan their wedding.

The events portrayed on the Duggar family’s TLC series are usually a few months behind what is currently going on in their lives, and this can cause some confusion for fans. Viewers are often unsure about what they can expect to see on each new season of Counting On, and they’re sometimes disappointed when the content of the show’s episodes doesn’t meet their expectations. Luckily, Moviefone is giving viewers an idea of what they will and will not see when Counting On returns later this month. The website recently released the titles and descriptions of the first four episodes of the show’s new season. They are detailed below.

“In Love in Switzerland” — February 26

The season premiere gives viewers an inside look at Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s honeymoon in Switzerland. As reported by Wetpaint, the couple set off to explore the picturesque country known for its snowy mountain peaks back in June. Their honeymoon activities included skiing, hang-gliding, and hiking.

While Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are enjoying their first few days of marital bliss, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are celebrating their engagement by taking photos to commemorate the event.

The premiere also follows Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo as they move into their new home. As reported by In Touch Weekly, their Laredo, Texas, abode has four bedrooms, one of which will become a nursery. However, it may be quite some time before Counting On viewers get to watch Jinger and Jeremy decorating their baby’s room. They just shared their pregnancy news with TLC last month, and they said that they’re waiting to find out their baby’s sex before they start setting up their nursery.

“Spurgeon’s First Haircut” — March 5

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding planning begins in this episode. The couple’s first big decision is what their groomsmen will wear. Meanwhile, Jessa Duggar bids a sad farewell to the cute curls of her oldest son, Spurgeon, when she gives him his first haircut.

Sleepy boy ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Spoiler alert: Jessa only cut off a few inches of the tot’s beloved long locks. According to the Seewald family’s website, Spurgeon was all smiles during the ordeal.

“Kendra’s Birthday Surprise” — March 12

This is the episode where Kendra Caldwell says yes to a wedding dress. She and her female family members head to Kentucky to search for the perfect bridal gown, but finding her dream dress isn’t the only fond memory that she makes during her trip. She’s also celebrating her 19th birthday, and Joseph has a special surprise in store.

Meanwhile, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo make the most of their larger living space by inviting a few friends from NYC over for a visit.

“A New Bundle of Joy” — March 19

The title of this episode is a dead giveaway that it features Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s pregnancy announcement. However, their happy news isn’t the only excuse the Duggar family has to celebrate. They also have a joint bachelor/bachelorette party for Joseph and Kendra to plan.

While the rest of the family parties in Arkansas, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo remain in the Lone Star State and plan their own fun activity. The caffeine addicts decide to see if they can make their brew taste better by roasting their own coffee beans.

The Counting On season premiere airs February 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.