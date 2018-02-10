Jerrica Lackey: Woman Gets 25 Years For Sexually Abusing 16-Month-Old Daughter, Recording Video For Boyfriend

Jerrica Lackey is headed to prison for a quarter century for sexually abusing her 16-month-old daughter and filming video of the abuse to send to a man she met online.

The 30-year-old woman was handed the sentence this week by a federal judge in Oklahoma after she was convicted of the horrific crimes. Lackey was initially arrested in May of last year after she called police when the infant’s father confronted her with nude pictures and explicit videos he had found on Lackey’s phone, the Tulsa World reported.

Jerrica Lackey later told police that she had filmed the videos for her boyfriend, a man she met online and lived in Florida. The videos showed Lackey sexually abusing the young girl, including penetrating the baby with her finger, the report noted.

Lackey also told investigators that her boyfriend would become upset if she did not share the abusive videos. The woman had originally been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography, but those were dropped as part of a plea deal that instead saw Lackey plead guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

The allegations against Lackey were shocking for neighbors, who said last year that she seemed to be a normal mother.

“We see her all the time outside with the babies, interacting with them, and she just didn’t seem like she would ever do that,” neighbor Tymprance Melton told News on 6 after the initial arrest last year.

After the arrest, the baby went to live with her father and Lackey’s other two children were placed in the care of family members.

The story captured national attention through Jerrica’s arrest and court proceeding. Many expressed shock at the allegations against her, and after the sentencing some felt it was too lenient given the severity of the crime and the fact that the victim was her own infant daughter.

Lackey said her boyfriend convinced her to film the videos, first showing her changing the infant’s diaper and then progressing to show more abuse. It was not clear if the man, who was not identified by name in stories about her crime, also faced charges.

Jerrica Lackey will still be punished beyond her 25-year sentence. A judge also ordered that she serve 10 years of post-release supervision.