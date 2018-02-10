Man’s Rectum Falls Out As He Plays Mobile Games On Toilet For Too Long

A man spent too much time on the toilet while playing mobile games. At the end of it, his rectum fell out of his body.

The incident took place in southeast China earlier this month. The man played mobile games for more than 30 minutes, as he sat on the toilet. Then, he found a lump coming out of his anus.

He was rushed to hospital and was attended by Dr. Su Dan. A CT scan revealed that the lump was his rectum and had a diameter of 6.3 inches. His intestinal wall was bruised and had blood spots.

The doctor, who is from the gastrointestinal surgery division of The Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, later said that the man was suffering from rectal prolapse.

When a person has this condition, the entire wall of the rectum, or a part of it, moves out of its original place. At times, it even sticks out of the anus. As per WebMD, rectal prolapse can be caused by the weakness of pelvic floor muscles.

Patients with this condition are advised to avoid constipation as the situation may get critical. They should eat fruits and vegetable. They are also advised to drink a lot of water.

vadimguzhva / iStock

According to the doctor, the man was in critical condition. He has been suffering from the condition since he was four. Earlier, the bulge managed to retract. His condition apparently got worse over the years, as he left it untreated.

According to Dr. Su, the prolapse happened this time because the patient spent too much time sitting on the toilet. As the man was trying to move his bowels, his pelvic muscles must have been weakened from sitting too long.

The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons states that rectal prolapse is not very common, as only 2.5 out of every 100,000 people are affected by this. Women develop this condition at a later age, while men tend to have it while they are younger.

According to Daily Mail Online, the patient is now recovering as the lump has been surgically removed. The identity of the man has not been revealed.