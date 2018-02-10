Donald Trump Reportedly Humiliated By Exposed Bald Spot On Windy Day

Last week the world saw a startling scene where Donald Trump’s large bald spot was exposed while walking on a windy day onto Air Force One. The hair exposure video captured Trump heading off to Mar-a-Lago and went viral, causing Trump to be humiliated. Donald Trump is said to be very sensitive about his hair, going so far as to take daily medication to keep hair on his head, and so he is said to be looking for ways to keep his bald spot from being exposed again.

Trump Was Embarrassed By His Flyway Hair And The Viral Video

When Donald Trump took office, his personal doctor Dr. Harold Bornstein said that Trump had been taking Propecia for years, which is a medication that treats male baldness. But a recent article in Men’s Journal revealed that considering his age, Donald Trump should rethink his daily use of Propecia due to potential nasty side effects. There has even been a class-action lawsuit surrounding something called “Post-Finasteride Syndrome.”

“The FDA-approved pill has been called into question, with emerging research and a slew of lawsuits suggesting that finasteride may be more dangerous than previously believed. Users report that its side effects — inability to orgasm, painful erections, chronic depression, insomnia, brain fog, and suicidal thoughts — can last long after patients stop taking the pill.”

Donald Trump's hair blown apart by the wind – video https://t.co/hQsmU07vOq — The Guardian (@guardian) February 7, 2018

Trump Will Only Admit To Taking Propecia For Hairloss, But Not To Having Scalp Reduction Surgery For His Hair

Hollywood Life says that Donald Trump was humiliated by the viral video and all of the attention on late night television about his bald spot. Trump has always asserted that he has a full head of hair, but the gust of wind blew that alternate fact out of the water. Even on standard news programs, doctors were on as guests guessing that Trump had a scalp surgery which takes a patch of hair that is still growing from the back (where his bald spot was exposed) to the top where most men start going bald.

A person identified by Hollywood Life as a Trump insider says that Donald Trump was angered by the way he was depicted in the video.

“Donald has seen the video and seen people talk about it and he is livid about the reaction and that it even happened in the first place. He takes his hair very seriously since we all know that he is very vain and with his ego damaged he is making sure that this will never happen again. It is without a doubt an issue that he keeps stressing on and he seems to be focusing more on it never happening again than actual pressing presidential matters.”

On the late night talk shows, comedians had a field day. James Corden fought back laughter while cracking jokes about the Trump hairline.

“Even his hair has been lying to us. It looks like he’s flying with an emotional support animal.”

He said this is obviously why Trump hates the environment.

“No wonder this president hates the environment. The wind humiliates him on a daily basis.”

Trump is said to be working on various ways to prevent the wind from having its way with his hair again. It’s likely that on very windy days that he will don one of his infamous baseball caps to prevent his bald spot from being exposed. Other ideas involve heavy pomade or hairspray, and one stylist suggested glue would be the best option for Trump on windy days.

The experts have spoken. https://t.co/EwVN343XZf — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2018

Hair Stylists Are Suggesting That Trump Either Shave All Of His Hair Or Use Lots Of Product To Slick The Hair Back

Jimmy Kimmel invited some stylists onto his show to ask how Donald Trump can solve his flyway hair problem says Time. Kimmel opened with a joke.

“His [Trump] hair tried to fly to Mar-a-Lago on its own.”

One stylist suggested that the only thing that would make the hairline of Donald Trump look decent would be to shave it all down. If Trump did shave his hair close he wouldn’t have to color it anymore, and wouldn’t have to worry about embarrassing moments. Another said that he could use a lot of hair product and slick it back and down against his head like sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.