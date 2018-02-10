‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindze Letherman Returns As Georgie To Help Maxie, ‘GH’ Fans Go Wild [Spoilers]

General Hospital fans knew that the funeral for Nathan West would be a heartbreaking one, but Friday’s show sprung a surprise on viewers that upped the ante on how emotional things would get. Lindze Letherman returned as Georgie Jones and viewers were thrilled to see her back despite the circumstances that dictated her return.

Lindze Letherman played Georgie Jones from 2002 to 2007 and she briefly appeared in a couple of episodes in 2010 as well as a few episodes in 2013. Georgie’s death at the hands of the Text Message Killer, Diego Alcazar, sent shockwaves through both Port Charles and the universe of General Hospital fans and some still think it was a bad move on the part of the writers.

Letherman has returned as a ghost to help Maxie twice before, but Lindze’s return for Nathan’s funeral was especially poignant for General Hospital viewers. Fans watched as she appeared by Maxie’s side to lend her support, and later in Friday’s episode, she joined Nathan as he said a ghostly farewell to Maxie. Viewers were simultaneously thrilled and heartbroken as they watched the scene showing Georgie and Nathan walking off hand-in-hand to the hereafter.

General Hospital spoiler previews had been careful not to spoil Lindze’s return and social media sites lit up as Georgie appeared to help her sister Maxie through this ordeal. Viewers have been praising Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie, for her heartbreaking performances through this devastating situation. Others like Nathan’s portrayer Ryan Paevey, Nina’s Michelle Stafford, and Obrecht’s Kathleen Gati have been earning high praise from GH fans too.

Lindze doesn’t post much on social media, but she did hop onto Twitter as the General Hospital funeral played out. Letherman thanked GH as well as executive producer Frank Valentini for getting her back on the set and she thanked Storms for making it all look so easy. Fans flocked to Twitter and other social media sites to share their excitement about Lindze’s return, and the reaction to having Letherman back as Georgie, if even for just a day, seemed overwhelmingly positive.

When one fan mentioned that she loves how the show doesn’t forget Georgie, Lindze replied that she’s glad too and she feels blessed that she got to work on General Hospital for so long. Letherman has repeatedly been asked on social media if there is any chance she will return to GH on a more permanent basis, or even head to another soap. In January 2015 she said one never knows, and others have suggested that the soap simply bring Georgie back from the dead like they have with other characters.

Thanks so much to @GeneralHospital and @valentinifrank for getting me back on the air. @teenystweeting makes all this look easy! She is so amazing!! — Lindze Letherman (@LindzeL) February 9, 2018

Hey #GH you like bringing people back from the dead right? Can we get Georgie back? — Bellqbanita (@bellqbanita) February 10, 2018

GEORGIE!!!!!!!! Thank you @OGChrisVanEtten Thank you!!!! OMG I am bawling but so glad she is there in spirit! ????????????#GH — Angela Pezzano (@afenuch) February 9, 2018

Best part so far, seeing Georgie. I loved her. Still mad Guza killed her off. #GH — Mimi (@izzymizzy1177) February 9, 2018

There had been a lot of speculation that Nathan’s death would be less than permanent and Paevey had seemingly left the door open for some sort of General Hospital return. However, given how the funeral played out along with that ghostly walk by Georgie and Nathan away from Maxie, it certainly seems as if the writers intend for Nathan to be truly and permanently dead.

Unfortunately for fans of Letherman, Lindze hasn’t done all that much in the entertainment industry since leaving General Hospital in 2007. SheKnows Soaps shared that the actress married Adam Etchegoyen in 2014 and seems to be living a pretty quiet life these days.

Will this latest GH reappearance spark a desire in Lindze Letherman to get back into acting, or perhaps spark an idea for General Hospital or another show to scoop her up and get her back on television screens regularly? Having Georgie Jones return to support sister Maxie Jones throughout Nathan West’s funeral seems to have been a huge hit with viewers, and it looks like many would be thrilled to see Letherman back on television more regularly.