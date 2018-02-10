WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Ring Of Honor Debut

In the latest WWE news, another one of WWE’s former superstars will now be a part of the Ring of Honor after making a surprise debut on Friday. That superstar is none other than Emma, who departed from WWE over a month ago to the outrage of many fans. However, she’ll now compete in a place where other former WWE talents are including Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi. Here’s the latest on how Emma made her big surprise debut in front of the Ring of Honor fans.

As reported earlier on Friday night via Cageside Seats, Emma, real name Tennille Dashwood, has officially started competing in the Ring of Honor wrestling organization. The former WWE main roster star made her surprise debut by showing up at the Honor Reigns Supreme show. Emma, who will go by her real name Tennille Dashwood in ROH, immediately announced she would be participating in Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor tournament to determine the first-ever women’s champion.

Emma’s arrival brought out Bully Ray to inform her that she’d need to wrestle in front of all the fans before she could just enter the tournament, which led to Dashwood being booked for a tag team match later in the show. Her appearance at the event also led to fans giving the obligatory “Holy S**t” chant when she showed up in surprise fashion.

I was fortunate enough to live my dream with #WWE and be a part of #RAW… I’ll never forget it! But that dream isn’t over yet! I’m excited it’s almost time for the next chapter! You better believe that I’m ready to get back in the ring, & remind everyone why its all about me! ???? pic.twitter.com/OEo0SmL5e0 — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) January 23, 2018

The 28-year-old Tennile Dashwood was released by World Wrestling Entertainment on October 29, 2017, after working within the company and its various promotions for about six years. The release came as a bit of a shock after she’d been featured on a pay-per-view in a losing effort to the undefeated Asuka.

Emma had been part of a repackage on WWE Raw which never quite went anywhere but still was featured in a good number of matches on the show, as well as at the PPV. Since her release, she’s been working at various independent gigs and appearances.

Dashwood will take on Stacy Shadows in her first-round matchup of the brackets. A win for Dashwood could pit her against fellow former WWE talent Brandi Rhodes in the second round. She could ultimately have a championship finals match against Madison Rayne, who is a former TNA Knockouts Champion.

Tenille Dashwood showed up at Ring of Honor tonight https://t.co/sMFAyORlbt pic.twitter.com/ettxDMOAq8 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 10, 2018

While she’d never held any championships within NXT or WWE, Dashwood now has a good shot at one in the Ring of Honor women’s tournament which will crown the inaugural champion for ROH’s women’s division. Should she win, she can say she’s been a part of separate women’s revolutions within professional wrestling. An inaugural title win in Ring of Honor would be historic on many levels and well-deserved for the former WWE star.