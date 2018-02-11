Kim Kardashian Supporting Khloe’s Decision Not To Involve Caitlyn In Her Child’s Life Is Fake News [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian has always been the one from the Kardashians siblings who still tried to be a part of the life of their ex-stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner. However, it appears that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now taking a step back, especially when it comes to Khloe Kardashian’s feud with the former Olympian.

Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner used to have a really close relationship, especially when the former’s dad passed away and the latter took over as the reality star’s father figure. Unfortunately, their bond was ruined when the 68-year-old retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete transformed into a woman and started to talk badly about the Kardashian clan.

Since the 33-year-old TV personality will be welcoming her first child with Tristan Thompson soon, many wondered, including Ross King of the ITV show Lorraine, if this will mend her broken relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. When asked if the arrival of her baby will “affect things” with her former stepdad, Khloe Kardashian replied that things will remain as they were.

Although Khloe Kardashian didn’t exactly say that she will keep the child away from Caitlyn Jenner, a Hollywood Life source claimed that Kim Kardashian supported her sister’s decision to not make the I Am Cait star a part of her child’s life.

“Kim is standing behind her sister and she will always have her back,” the insider revealed. “Their family still feels slighted by Caitlyn about what she said about Kris in her book and they’ve really rallied around Kris.”

However, Gossip Cop noted that Kim Kardashian’s loyalty to her family is old news. Mrs. West has always fully supported Kris Jenner after Caitlyn Jenner said a lot of hurtful things about her mom in her books and interviews, and it has been like that for years. The site quickly slammed the new scoop and confirmed that there is absolutely no truth to the claim.

Gossip Cop reiterated that no one from the Kardashian/Jenner clan or anyone close to the family has talked to Hollywood Life regarding Khloe Kardashian’s decision to not reconcile with Caitlyn Jenner during her pregnancy.