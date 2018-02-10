Meghan Markle To Be Baptized And Confirmed In The Church Of England; Why Its So Important

Meghan Markle is taking another step towards marrying Prince Harry. The former TV actress will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England soon.

According to Express UK, there are only 100 days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding—as of February 8. As the royal nuptials draw closer, Ms. Markle’s to-do list before the wedding becomes more urgent.

The California-born actress still has a lot to accomplish before she is allowed to marry Prince Harry. On top of that list is being baptized and confirmed in the Church of England, reported Hello Magazine. Based on the source, Meghan Markle’s christening and confirmation will be held in private with Prince Harry’s royal family present much like Kate Middleton’s baptism and confirmation in 2011 before her wedding.

Meghan Markle’s Religious Background

Prince Harry’s future wife has not publicly confirmed any ties to a particular religion. However, several publications claim that Ms. Markle was raised as a Christian of the Protestant faith. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is reportedly a member of the Protestant faith while her father, Thomas Markle, is Episcopalian, stated Mirror.

Even though Ms. Markle has been identified more as Protestant, she does have ties to the Roman Catholic religion. The ex-TV star attended a Catholic high school in her youth.

It must be noted that the Church of England, any other form of Protestant faith, and Catholicism all fall under the umbrella of Christianity. So when Meghan Markle is baptized and confirmed in the Church of England, she will remain a Christian.

The Main Reason She Needs To Be Baptised And Confirmed

Prince Harry’s regal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth I, is head of the state and head of the Church of England. She is known as the Defender of the Faith and the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, explained The Sun.

As the matriarch of the British royal family, the Queen is also responsible for her own family’s religious upbringing. Due to her close ties to the religion and her position, it is regarded as necessary for any member of the royal family—even those marrying into it— to have connections to the Church of England.

Since Meghan Markle was not raised in England, she has no ties to the Church of England–unlike Prince Harry who was baptized at birth. Ms. Markle’s baptism and confirmation will provide the connection she needs to become a member of the British royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding will be held at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. Their wedding invitations are expected to be unveiled in March.