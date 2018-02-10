Beyonce Changes Her Look With Super Long Braids And Rocks A Tiny Mini-Dress During Night Out

Beyonce changed up her look with super long braids that extended all the way to her knees. Her legs were on full display in Miami on Thursday night, rocking a tight mini-dress with a pair of black heels. The “Halo” singer and her husband, Jay-Z, went to Mandolin restaurant, according to TMZ.

Daily Mail reports that Beyonce accessorized her look with a glittery gold clutch and metallic earrings.

The 36-year-old is like other music superstars when it comes to their appearance — which is forever changing their look. While it’s not unusual to see Beyonce in long hair, it’s longer than she normally wears it. She opted to have the blonde locks styled in intricate braids, similar to the look she debuted at the Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z wore an all-black outfit that included T-shirt, pants, and a blazer. The rapper and his wife will celebrate 10 years of marriage this April, according to the report. The pair are parents to three children: Blue Ivy, 6, and twin babies, Rumi and Sir.

As Insider revealed last summer, Beyonce keeps her great shape by working out hard and eating a plant-based diet. Her exercise is comprised of using various muscle groups in interval training to get the best results in the least amount of time possible, according to Pop Sugar. After the birth of her twins, she “eased” back into her workout regime again.

Beyonce is also in the headlines on Friday for hitting a new record. According to MTV, she’s the first female musician to have three albums surpass a billion streams on Spotify. What’s more, her music collection isn’t even on the streaming network yet. She has her own streaming network, TIDAL.

MTV reveals that the artist’s 4 album is what reached that goal. The other two albums are I Am…Sasha Fierce and BEYONCE. The songs, “Run the World (Girls)” and “Love On Top,” have 400 million streams combined. It’s revered as an impressive feat not only in and of itself, but also because her albums from years ago are “outstreaming” those that are out today.

The musician’s Lemonade album hasn’t been added to Spotify and she waited a year before BEYONCE was streamed. She has over 31 million streamers on Spotify, writes MTV.