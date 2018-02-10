‘Dragon Ball Super’ Major Spoilers: Vegeta’s Final Stand Inspires Goku’s Limit-Breaker Transformation

The Tournament of Power is already nearing an end, as well as Dragon Ball Super itself. The final battle between the Universe 7 and Universe 11 is close to reaching its climax, with Jiren facing Son Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17. The recent spoilers indicate that Vegeta will once again take the spotlight and make a huge sacrifice for the sake of Universe 7.

In the previous episode of Dragon Ball Super, the Saiyan Prince managed to defeat Toppo, a candidate to become Universe 11’s next God of Destruction. Vegeta unleashed an incredible amount of power that was able to surpass Toppo’s Power of Destruction. The life-risking attack successfully knocked Toppo out of the battle royal arena, leaving Jiren as the only nemesis remaining in the Tournament of Power.

The Dragon Ball Super Episode 127 preview revealed that Jiren is finally going to use his real power. The Pride Trooper thinks it’s already time to get serious to ensure the survival of his universe and win the Super Dragon Balls. Despite being outnumbered, Jiren easily defeated Son Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17.

In the spoiler posted by Terez for Dragon Ball Super Episode 128 (thanks to scan by @YonkouProd and Korean translation by @Herms98), Vegeta will engage in a one-on-one battle with Jiren. The Saiyan Prince has no choice but to deal with the powerful enemy by himself. Son Goku is heavily injured from head to toe, while Android 17 may have already joined the others in the spectator seat in Dragon Ball Super Episode 127.

Weekly Shōnen Jump Episode 128, with minor corrections to the Korean translation by @Herms98 and pretty scan from @YonkouProd. As usual, I have taken many liberties with the scan and there is not much left of it. It's kind of hard to believe there are only 3 of these left to go. pic.twitter.com/8XEqBbyaST — Terez (@Terez27) February 8, 2018

Vegeta fights with Saiyan Pride against the mortal stronger than a God of Destruction, while Son Goku is diligently watching on the sideline. The leaked image posted by Ken Xyro for Dragon Ball Super Episode 128 showed Vegeta very exhausted and with a black eye, which serves as the proof of his tough battle against Jiren. The episode’s title hinted that the Saiyan Prince will be eliminated in the Tournament of Power.

Son Goku must be frustrated that he can’t do anything with his current condition. According to Comicbook, the emotional moment will inspire Son Goku’s Limit-Breaker transformation.

“When Vegeta gives his all against Jiren despite all the odds, Goku will catch a second (or fourth) wind, and the power-up could give the hero the boost needed to take down Jiren. Vegeta may be ringed out of the Tournament of Power, but Goku will not let his loss be in vain. If the hero has anything to say, then Vegeta’s fall will be one of the things which secures a win for Universe 7.”

Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 spoilers confirm that Son Goku is set to break his limit while fighting Jiren and unleash the mastered Ultra Instinct. As most people think, it is the only way Son Goku can match the power of the strongest mortal. Son Goku will surely not waste Vegeta’s sacrifice and do everything he can to help Universe 7 win in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the west through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.