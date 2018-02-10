‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Gamers Are Worried ‘GTA Online’ Will Interfere With The Next ‘RDR’ Title

With the phenomenal success of GTA Online, Rockstar fans are worried about Red Dead Redemption 2‘s future. Gamers fear that Take-Two Interactive will push Rockstar Games to create content for the online cash cow rather than DLC for the western-themed title.

Take-Two is still profiting from the success of GTA V and GTA Online years after the title’s launch. Just recently, the game publisher revealed that most of its 2017 revenue came from Grand Theft Auto V. The fifth installment sold more than 90 million copies worldwide, reported Forbes. Paul Tassi, a Forbes contributor, credits Grand Theft Auto Online for most of the title’s success.

According to Comicbook, Take-Two Interactive is confident that 2018 will be another exceptional financial year. The game publisher predicts that GTA Online sales will continue to soar and Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release in the winter will increase revenue even further.

After the Take-Two publishing team announced Grand Theft Auto V‘s record-breaking sales, they assured fans that RDR2 would not interfere with GTA Online after its release. Apparently, some GTA players were worried that Rockstar Games would shift its attention to Red Dead Redemption 2 after its launch. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, made sure to address the gamers’ concerns.

“Rockstar Games has said they intend to continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online, and that support of Grand Theft Auto Online has nothing to do with the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. These are different projects, and they stand independent of one another.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BeszX6eH9UX/?taken-by=rockstargames

However, some gamers fear the opposite might happen. With the success of GTA Online, some RDR fans fear that Red Dead Redemption 2 will take a backseat at Rockstar.

One RDR fan voiced his/her concerns about the upcoming western-themed game on r/Gaming under the alias u/KrazyKomodo. The Reddit subscriber’s worries seem to be shared by a lot of RDR fans.

KrazyKomodo, like many Grand Theft Auto players, has noticed that Rockstar has shifted its focus from single-player content to multiplayer DLC because of GTA Online. Fans of GTA V, who prefer single-player content, have made the same observations in the past.

Red Dead Redemption 2 players are worried that Rockstar will put more work in creating new content for GTA Online even after RDR2 is released, due to the latter’s success. However, Strauss’ words could be applied to these fears as well. The CEO has assured gamers that Rockstar is capable of concentrating on RDR2 and GTA Online simultaneously.

Although if the past is any indication, gamers’ fears may be valid. Rockstar hasn’t released a DLC for GTA V recently. The game developer appears to be prioritizing content for GTA Online instead, like Doomsday Heist.

Rockstar Games has pushed the release date of Red Dead Redemption 2 several times already. The western-themed sequel has been rescheduled for release on October 26, 2018.