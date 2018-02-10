‘Donald Trump,’ ‘Kim Jong Un’ Thrown Out Of Winter Olympics

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un impersonators took their craft to the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday and were promptly kicked out of the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium but not before causing quite a commotion in the stands.

The faux Kim, identified as Howard, wore the same hairstyle, pair of glasses, and long black coat as the supreme leader of North Korea. The fake Trump, Dennis Alan in real-life, sported the real president’s trademark long red tie and red USA cap.

Amid the growing tension between the real Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the doppelgangers took the opportunity to promote world peace, as they claimed, while also getting their fifteen minutes of fame.

The Kim Jong Un look-alike said he and “Trump” were “getting along great,” according to Reuters.

“We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,” the fake Kim said. “Doesn’t everyone want peace?”

While the pair of impersonators resembled Trump and Kim, they acted differently from the real ones. The actual world leaders continue to trade barbs and are in danger of starting World War 3 if their war of words escalates to something more drastic and violent.

Interestingly, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was in the crowd as part of North Korea’s delegation to the Winter Olympics.

The man impersonating Kim Jong Un protested their removal from the venue and even asked how the stadium’s security personnel were treating “his sister.”

“Is my sister getting the same treatment,” asked the Kim look-alike as he and the Trump impersonator were escorted out of the stadium.

While the two impersonators claimed they were there to promote world peace, members of the delegation from North and South Korea made a historic act while in the stands. South Korean president Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong shook hands as they greeted each other during the opening ceremony. The two will also meet on Saturday for lunch at the president’s home.

Their historic handshake instantly became a symbol of the efforts to bring peace between North and South Korea. The two Koreas have joined forces for the Winter Olympics. In fact, the unified Korea opened the ceremonies by marching together under one flag.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met and shook hands with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Olympic opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea https://t.co/Z6EGmZIdeg #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/YoCzWBpTF7 — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2018

Interestingly, United States vice president Mike Pence sat a few feet away from Kim Yo Jong. He is not scheduled to meet with Kim Yo Jong or any delegate from North Korea. Pence reportedly ran into Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s ceremonial head of state, at a VIP reception. Pence supposedly didn’t shake hands with the North Korean delegate and left early skipping the dinner with other world leaders, according to Fox News.

Per pool report: VP’s office says only time Pence stood to cheer during opening ceremony was when Team USA marched in to "Gangnam Style." He left before the unified Korean team marched into the stadium. — Motoko Rich (@motokorich) February 9, 2018

The Trump and Kim doppelgangers faced and waved to the crowd before some of the spectators of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony took selfies with the pair. Faux Kim said they felt like “rock stars” though they were serious about their message of peace, as reported by Mirror.

“This is a peace envoy,” said the fake Kim. “We’re going to promote peace and show people this is what peace can look like.”