Watch Cavs Vs. Hawks 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

Friday night’s NBA action includes the Cavs vs. Hawks live-streaming and televised game coverage as Cleveland will look for their second win in a row. The two teams both were somewhat active this past Thursday before the NBA trade deadline arrived. Here are the latest details for tonight’s game, including point spread, points total, TV start time, channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Hawks live streaming online.

As ESPN reported on Friday, both teams may be shorthanded for tonight’s game, as the new players these teams received before the trade deadline could be sitting out. That includes new Cavs roster members George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and John Holland as well as the Hawks’ newest acquisition, Marco Belinelli. Cleveland will still have LeBron James on the hardwood which always seems to give them an advantage over most teams. However, the team no longer has this offseason’s acquisitions including Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and Dwyane Wade, due to yesterday’s roster reboot.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22) will still enter tonight’s road game as two-point favorites or at -135 on the moneyline, while the Atlanta Hawks (17-38) are +115 underdogs. Meanwhile, it’s expected that the points total will be over or under 116 points. Cleveland is coming off their thrilling overtime buzzer-beater win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Hawks are 2-3 in their last five games. That includes a very slim road loss against Orlando 100-98 last night. Dennis Schroder and Taurean Prince each had 19 points in the losing effort.

The @cavs are in town for a 7:30 ET tip tonight! Ticket offers in this thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BC2L5ECyL7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 9, 2018

Friday night’s NBA game featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be televised live from Atlanta for viewers on different networks based on viewing regions. In Cleveland, the telecast is available on the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) network. For Atlanta, it’s Fox Sports Southeast Atlanta (FSSE-ATL). In other regions of the country, fans will need to have an NBA League Pass subscription to watch the game on television.

For those who want to watch the Cavs vs. Hawks game live streaming online, there are feeds available to cable and satellite subscribers with Fox Sports coverage in their region. Viewers will need to go to Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps to log in. Otherwise, fans can purchase the game individually or buy a season or team subscription through the NBA League Pass website.