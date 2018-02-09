‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Learns Christian’s Paternity Bombshell, Orders New Test, Shocker Ahead

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that major drama is ahead for Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). With Melissa Claire Egan’s, the actress who plays Chelsea Lawson, exit fast approaching, Nick will have an emotional storyline in the weeks ahead. Recent spoilers suggest that Chelsea’s departure may not be the most emotional part of Nick’s storyline. Apparently, Christian’s paternity bombshell will come out at the worst possible time.

According to Soap Central, Christian’s paternity could come out before Chelsea exits Young and the Restless. Next week, Chelsea will propose to Nick. At first, he will think it’s a crazy idea, but he loves Chelsea, so he agrees.

The preacher will ask, “If anyone has a reason these two shouldn’t marry, speak now or forever hold your peace.”

Apparently, a mystery person will barge in and expose Chelsea’s biggest secret, Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nick will ask Chelsea this person is telling the truth. She will have no choice but to admit the truth. Poor Nick will be left devastated.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick will decide not to marry Chelsea after learning the truth. He will say he cannot trust her if she was able to keep this secret from him for over two years. Chelsea will beg his forgiveness, but he won’t back down.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The worst part of Christian’s paternity reveal is that the whole town will know. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick decides to take another paternity test, just to make sure. After all, he loves Christian and cannot imagine him not being his biological child.

The paternity test could reveal that Christian is Nick’s child. Even though the test proves he is his son, Nick can’t marry Chelsea. His trust in her is destroyed after keeping a secret about Christian for two years, not to mention all the drama with Chelsea, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Fenmore’s.

After everything comes out, Chelsea will have no other move but to take Connor, pack their things, and move away to start a new life.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.