‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lisa Rinna’s Return Teased, Billie Has Poisonous Puzzle Piece, ‘Cleans Up’ Mess

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that a perilous truth will finally be exposed. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the poisonous storyline is explained, as well as Billie’s (Lisa Rinna) return. She has a big piece of the puzzle as to why John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is poisoning Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). There is also the question of if John really kills Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

John Allegedly Kills Will & Paul

As fans suspected, John poisoning Steve is related to the ISA. When his scheme is found out by Will and Paul, John must take drastic action. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal John shoots both men. On Tuesday, expect to see Billie pop up in Salem.

Billie Returns To “Clean Up”

Complicating things, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) enters the crypt and finds two bullet casings on the ground. Billie makes sure that her mother doesn’t suspect anything. Shocked to see her daughter, Billie claims she came back to town to help Kate deal with Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that the real reason Billie returns is related to John, Steve, and the ISA. Billie is a “cleaner” for the organization. She has come to help John and to clean up John shooting Will Horton. Drake Hogestyn explained a bit of the storyline.

“Billie is a cleaner for the ISA. And she is brought in to clean up the shooting of Will.”

John’s Twisted Scheme Backfires

Later, John meets with as associate and tells him that he shot Will Horton. He adds that he was also forced to accidentally kill his son, Paul. The associate demands to see the bodies, so John takes him to the crypt. That is when things take an interesting turn. The associate can’t see any bodies, then John pulls a gun on him. However, he is overpowered and loses control of the situation. That is when a gunshot is heard and the camera zooms to the door, where Billie is standing.

“John pulls a gun on the man, who takes it away from John in two seconds. The bad guy says, ‘We have no need for you anymore,’ and then a gunshot rings out and Billie is standing at the door.”

Will & Paul’s Deaths Part Of An Elaborate Ruse

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that the storyline will be complex and surprising. Even though it appears that John kills Will and Paul, fans believe it is an elaborate scheme. John is already being forced to poison his best friend. There is no way he would kill Marlena’s grandson and his own son, Paul.

Plus, Ron Carlivati knows how angry fans were about Will Horton’s previous death. He promised to make it right, so it doesn’t make sense for him to kill him off now.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.