Kim Kardashian Posted A Huge Hint That She And Her Sisters Were Expecting Months Ago

The world now knows that Kim Kardashian recently had a baby via surrogate, that Kylie Jenner delivered a baby a little over a week ago and that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But now fans are realizing that Kim dropped a major clue back in September when the rumors first started swirling.

Kim Kardashian is known for not posting anything that doesn’t have a “deeper meaning,” and a poolside photo op with her and her sisters isn’t exempt, at least that’s what fans think.

On September 3, Kim posted a photo of Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and herself in the swimming pool. She cleverly titled the post “The 3 of us…” which many even took at the time as confirmation that three of them were all expecting. Now, it looks like Kim’s subliminal message is finally understood.

Kim welcomed a baby girl named Chicago at the end of last month. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, decided to welcome the child via a surrogate as Kim struggled with infections and other issues when she was pregnant with North and Saint. As such, the pair opted to welcome their newest addition via surrogacy and were right there when their little one was born.

The 3 of us… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She waited until just before Christmas to make the announcement, though fans had been speculating about it for several months before hand. Khloe recently said in an interview that she waited to say anything because she knew the risk of miscarriage was greater in the first trimester. As such, she didn’t want to risk losing her baby after announcing it to the world. As of this week, the star is now 29 weeks pregnant and is over the moon about her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner welcomed baby girl Stormi on February 1 with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The pair’s pregnancy was a big shock to the star, who kept her pregnancy hidden for then entire nine months. She and Travis Scott are rumored to have a troubled relationship, though some outlets are reporting that the pair is very happy with their little family.