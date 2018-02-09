Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy, Chris Lopez, Deletes His Twitter Amidst Rumors He’s Gay

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, has deleted his Twitter account. In Touch Weekly reported that the Lopez deleted the account after Teen Mom 2 posted a screenshot of him liking photos of gay men. The fan who posted the screenshot publicly asked him if he was hacked.

But other Twitter users made jokes about it, with one claiming that the photos may be the reason Lopez isn’t that into Kailyn Lowry. According to In Touch, Lopez deleted his account after the screenshot of his Twitter activity was posted. He still has an Instagram account though and, as of this article, he has not commented on the rumors that he is gay. Lopez had about 13,000 followers before he deleted his Twitter account.

Even though he deactivated the account, some fans seem to believe that the screenshot was Photoshopped. Others found it offensive that he was essentially being cyberbullied for his alleged sexual preference.

Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn Lowry’s baby, Lux Russell, but the two have had an acrimonious relationship. The two dated not long after Lowry split from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, but Chris and Kailyn broke up during the pregnancy. Lowry has previously accused Lopez of cheating on her during her pregnancy.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lopez went on a Twitter rant against the mother of his child. In the rant, he called Kailyn out for saying that he doesn’t participate in their son’s life. The Hollywood Gossip reported that during his rant, he reportedly mentioned Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 nemesis Briana and said that he would “hit her up” to exact some revenge on Lowry. But Kailyn’s fans warned him not to do so and told him that without Kailyn he would not even have accumulated the thousands of Twitter followers that he had. Amidst the backlash, Lopez tweeted that he was joking about contacting Briana.

My boys???????????? #justmissingpenny #thefamily A post shared by Lopez???????? (@chrisxlopezz) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

In Touch reported that Kailyn previously tweeted the following message.

“One thing I can’t f–king stand is a man who tries to make it seem like he’s trying to be in his kids life when in fact he barely does the bare minimum. You are not trying my dude.”

Although Lowry did not call any names, fans reportedly deduced that she was speaking about Lopez.