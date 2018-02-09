Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Why She Waited To Share Her Pregnancy News

It’s a baby boom for the Kardashian-Jenner family, though Khloe Kardashian is now the only one in the family who is still expecting. The reality TV star and Revenge Body host recently sat down on Lorraine to discuss why she waited to reveal her big baby news.

According to the third Kardashian sister, she waited to tell the world about her big news because of the danger of miscarriage. She said her doctor told her in the first trimester, you shouldn’t really reveal anything, as the danger of miscarrying is very real. Khloe says she was just following doctor’s orders and wasn’t trying to keep her fans in the dark.

She then spoke about how fans became “obsessed” with her baby, and said she felt like telling them they would know soon enough. Questions arose on whether or not she is pregnant when posted pictures of a flat-belly on Halloween in addition to gym selfies that showed the blonde bombshell in really good shape.

At one point, fans noticed she had a pregnancy pillow in her Snapchat story, which ignited the rumors all over again. Khloe then revealed that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are indeed expecting a baby. The announcement came shortly before Christmas, and she was photographed in all of her pregnant glory.

The reality star says she is relieved to finally be able to be open with her fans about her pregnancy and wear tight clothes that show off her belly. Previously, she had been hiding it with bigger clothing and precariously placed handbags to ensure that no one caught a glimpse of her maternity body before she was ready.

Khloe Kardashian’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, both became mothers recently as well. After a secret pregnancy, Kylie Jenner announced she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed baby Stormi Webster into the world. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed baby Chicago via a surrogate at the end of January. All three cousins will be very close in age, and not much younger than their older cousin Dream, who is brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter by ex Blac Chyna.