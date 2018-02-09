Jinger Duggar Vuolo Shows Off Need For Seatbelt Extender Due To Her Pregnancy

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo are continuing their tradition of traveling as a couple before their baby is born. Jinger Duggar recently shared a picture of her small second-trimester belly on Instagram stories, and fans are loving it. The picture can be seen here.

It isn’t certain where Jinger is headed, but it is clear that she is now pregnant enough to need a seatbelt extender. She also made a quick jab about being “the pregnant lady” with a winky face emoji.

She and husband Jeremy Vuolo have been traveling all over the country to visit relatives and also for his work as a pastor. The pair has seen many different pastors speak in addition to attending Christian conferences to help in their spiritual growth.

It is uncertain where the pair is headed now, but fans can expect that they will soon reveal it with photos on Instagram.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo announced that she and Jeremy are expecting a baby just shortly after the New Year. Fans were ecstatic, as she and Jeremy were the only Duggar couple not to announce a pregnancy just a few months after tying the knot. Some fans speculated that Jinger and Jeremy were using birth control or were having trouble conceiving.

She makes life better. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:05pm PST

Jeremy and Jinger have been known as the “rebel couple” amongst the Duggar family, but Jeremy still holds very conservative values. Jeremy is a pastor works at a church in Laredo, Texas, on the border with Mexico. He has been criticized in the past for his conservative beliefs on Catholics and the LGBTQ community.

Still, the pair has maintained their “liberal” title due to the fact that Jinger Duggar Vuolo was the first female family member to wear pants. For most members of the family, this is a pretty big deal, as Jinger was raised not being allowed to wear anything “immodest.” Pants were included in the deal.

She has also gotten considerably more fashionable since she was a kid and fans are begging her to create a style blog to show off all of her latest fashion finds to Duggar fans.