‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Get Jenelle Evans Fired From Her Latest Gig

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has officially been fired from her latest money-making gig due to fans of the show who spoke out against her. Evans, who has her hands in many business ventures, has officially been dropped by the company Blue Apron, and she can thank viewers of the show for costing her money.

According to a Feb. 9 report by OK! Magazine, Jenelle Evans recently began a sponsorship with Blue Apron, a company that provides meal kits delivered to their customer’s homes. Jenelle posted a video of herself making the food from one of the kits on her social media, and Teen Mom 2 fans immediately began to speak out, even contacting Blue Apron directly with their disapproval.

Teen Mom 2 viewers called out Blue Apron for advertising with Jenelle Evans after she has done things such as admit to being a drug addict in the past. As many fans know, Jenelle is a recovering heroin addict. She’s also been arrested many times for an array of charges. Most recently, claims of child abuse of surfaced online. However, those claims have never been verified.

It seems that Blue Apron had no idea about the amount of controversy that has surrounded Jenelle Evans. In fact, when the complaints started rolling in, the meal service company actually responded to Teen Mom 2 fans and revealed that they appreciated those who had reached out. Blue Apron also added that they would “no longer be advertising with Jenelle.”

Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle. — Blue Apron (@blueapron) February 8, 2018

Jenelle Evans isn’t the only Teen Mom star that Blue Apron is advertising with. Evans’ co-star, Kailyn Lowry, has also revealed that she’s been using the meal service kits to create healthy and easy meals for herself and her family, which includes three young sons, Issac, Lincoln, and baby Lux.

At this time Jenelle Evans has not responded to being fired as an advertiser for Blue Apron. The Teen Mom 2 star advertises multiple products on social media, and it seems that the sponsorship won’t be the end of her advertising income.

Fans can see Jenelle Evans when Teen Mom 2 returns for new episodes on MTV later this year.