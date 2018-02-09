‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Rejects Steffy – No Steam Reunion In Sight

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a tender moment at the doctor’s office. But don’t let Liam’s excitement over seeing their growing baby fool you – he’s not about to let go his grudge that his wife slept with his father. Some sites are speculating that a reunion is around the corner, but legit sources say otherwise. There’s no reunion coming and a long road ahead for Steam.

Liam Insists On Splitting

The latest B&B spoilers from this week’s soap magazines, recently shared by SheKnows Soaps, reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is the only reason that Liam is at Steffy’s side holding her hand when they meet with Dr. Phillips (guest star Robin Givens). After talking with Steffy, Hope decides that she can’t contribute in any way to Liam and Steffy’s crumbling marriage. Although Hope still loves Liam and wants another shot with him, she doesn’t want to win him by playing dirty.

Next week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from the magazines say that Hope comforts Liam, but then she asks him to go to Steffy’s doctor appointment and play nice even if he doesn’t want to be near his cheating wife. It’s only at Hope’s suggestion that Liam tries to open himself up and goes along. Liam will get caught up, as the photo below from CBS shows, but it’s a fleeting moment, and he drops Steffy’s hand and backs away again because even seeing his growing son won’t change his heart.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Forgiving And Forgetting Are Not The Same

B&B spoilers from Soap Hub suggest that Steffy went far beyond redemption when she slept with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The spoilers for next Friday, February 16 that promise a close moment between Steffy and Liam at their ultrasound appointment have some sites speculating wildly that the reunion is happening. It’s not and, in fact, February sweeps spoilers plus interviews with showrunner Bradley Bell have made clear that Liam is about to be neck deep in a tug of war with lots of ladies.

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Liam doesn’t want to turn out like his father, whom he sees as emotionally damaged. Liam weighs whether withholding forgiveness from Steffy over her cheating means he’s hard-hearted like his dad. Plus, given Steffy’s risk of high-risk pregnancies, the last thing Liam wants is his anger causing complications. But Steffy will soon find out that forgiveness doesn’t mean that Liam will forget what she’s done or let her back into his life.

Co-Parenting Without Coupling

As of now, all of the official and confirmed B&B spoilers indicate that Liam is not taking Steffy back and will instead become the object of affection in a romantic tug of war featuring Liam, Hope, and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). That leaves lots of room for Liam to be there supporting Steffy throughout her pregnancy without backing off his stance about her cheating being unforgivable. As Liam said, when he looks at Steffy, he sees his father’s hands all over her, and that won’t change anytime soon.

If you’re a Steam fan, enjoy the warm moment next Friday when Steffy and Liam find out they’re having a son but then brace yourself for more heartache as Liam pushes forward with making their split official and moving on with his life without Steffy. Whether romance with Bill is next for Steffy or she’ll just wait around pining and hoping for another shot with Liam remains to be seen, but there’s a long road ahead for Liam and Steffy and no signs of a reunion in sight.

Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop coming next week February 12-16, the punishment that’s coming for Bill for his cheating, and what else is ahead in February sweeps. Watch CBS every day for new B&B episodes, and then check back often for Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.