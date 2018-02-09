‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sam Faces A New Medical Crisis — Lily Decides To Adopt The Sick Baby

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will make their reunion official when they renew their vows on Wednesday, February 14. It will be a special moment, but the happiness will be short-lived when a medical crisis rocks the Ashby family.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Cane and Lily will renew their vows in front of their closest friends and family. It will be a romantic ceremony. They will recommit their lives to each other.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) will be thrilled to see their parents dedicating their love for each other again. Lily has been struggling to connect with Sam. She knows he is innocent and didn’t ask to be born. Even so, every time she looks at him, she sees Juliet’s (Laur Allen) face.

The Ashby family is finally is a good place. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a medical crisis will rock the family and disrupt their happiness.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane and Lily will try to put up a united front as they face Sam’s health problems together. Cane worries that a sick baby is more than Lily can bear. Cane will watch Lily with Sam in the hospital, and it changes everything.

THANK YOU! To our loving, tireless Young & the Restless fans who surprised us today with these incredible handmade cupcakes! You have been there from day one! And we couldn’t appreciate or love you more! #lanearmy #worldsgreatestfans #thankful #love #yr pic.twitter.com/wRaAKJtJgu — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) February 6, 2018

Sam was born early, and he faced health challenges before being going home. While overall he’s a healthy boy, he could suffer complications from being a premature baby.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that while he’s in the hospital, Lily starts to bond with him. She worries that he may not get better just as she would if Mattie or Charlie were ill. Cane realizes that Lily has accepted Sam, which makes him extremely happy.

Y&R writers have not revealed much information about the medical crisis. All that is known is that it affects the whole family. It sounds like Sam will suffer a health setback of some sort.

Cane and Lily make an important decision today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/2krRFdkLma — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 1, 2018

When Sam fights for his life again, Lily will bond with the baby. She will start to see him as her son. Lily will make a wild suggestion to Cane. Lily will admit that she loves baby Sam and wants to be his mother. She will ask Cane if she can legally adopt the infant.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.