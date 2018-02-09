‘Days Of Our Lives’: Chad Bails Gabi Out Of Jail, Could Put Abigail Behind Bars Instead

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will come to the rescue of his ex-girlfriend, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), yet again. However, while Chad extends help to Gabi, he may set in motion events that could lead to his wife, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller), landing behind bars as well.

According to a February 9 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chad will be upset when he learns that Gabi has been arrested as a person involved in the murder of his brother, Andre Dimera (Thaao Penghlis). Chad’s heart will go out to Gabi, who has already served prison time for the murder of Nick Fallon. He won’t want Gabi to be away from her daughter, Arianna, and he’ll open up his wallet in order to bail his ex-girlfriend out of jail. While some Days of Our Lives fans may see this as an act of love that could cause chaos between Chad and his wife Abigail, it isn’t. Chad’s actions will be done purely out of friendship and respect for Gabi.

In the meantime, Chad will be convinced that Gabi is innocent and that his newly found half-brother, Stefan O. DiMera, is to blame for Andre’s brutal death. Chad and Abigail will set out to prove that Stefan is to blame for the shocking murder. However, what they find will reportedly be more stunning than anything they ever could have imagined. Days of Our Lives spoilers are flying that Abigail is actually the person who killed Andre.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail questions Gabi about the murder.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/yza02Cu1Lx — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 26, 2018

Days of Our Lives speculation claims Abigail’s mental illness is rearing its ugly head yet again and that she will be revealed to have a personality disorder that caused her to take on the identity of Gabi, which means dressing like her and wearing a wig, to murder Andre. If this is true, Chad and Stefan will have to scramble to cover Abigail’s tracks in order to keep her out of prison for the crime. In addition, if Abby finds out she is the one who killed Andre, she’ll be a mess as she truly loved her brother-in-law.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.