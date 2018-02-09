MLB Rumors: Chicago Cubs Await Yu Darvish’s Decision As Free Agent Pitcher Mulls Five Offers, Says NBC Sports

MLB free agent pitcher Yu Darvish is mulling five offers, including one from the Chicago Cubs, according to NBC Sports. The Cubs, along with four other teams, are playing the waiting game. Meanwhile, Yu Darvish is getting closer to making one of the most important decisions in his baseball career. For now, the show must go on for the Cubs.

With or without Yu Darvish, the Cubs have to get themselves ready for when pitchers and catchers report for spring training. The day for the Cubs’ pitchers and catchers to report comes in less than a week, on February 13, according to Bleacher Nation. All of the Cubs’ position players will report six days later. Will Cubs players welcome a new teammate when they arrive?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and St. Louis Cardinals are all in on Yu Darvish. Like the Chicago Cubs, each team expectations of being in playoff contention. Having Yu Darvish in the fold could be the difference in getting a wild-card spot or losing out on the postseason completely.

For the Chicago Cubs, having Yu Darvish could be the difference between World Series contention and struggling to win the National League Central. The latter becomes a factor if Yu Darvish spurns the Cubs to take an offer with the Brewers or Cardinals.

Chris Gimenez is working on recruiting good friend Yu Darvish to the #Cubshttps://t.co/CqWiL4bCVp pic.twitter.com/G0yzFNOnJX — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 9, 2018

Less than a month ago, the Cubs signed Yu Darvish’s former personal catcher, Chris Gimenez. They played on the Texas Rangers together. Gimenez’s addition could counter what the Cubs’ competition for Yu Darvish is bringing to the table. Gimenez’s familiarity in handling Darvish can be viewed as a selling point.

As expected, Chris Gimenez has reached out to Yu Darvish to gauge his interest in joining the Chicago Cubs. CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine is reporting that Gimenez is heavily recruiting Yu Darvish so that the two friends can have a reunion with on the Cubs.

Chris Gimenez, like most of his Chicago Cubs’ teammates, would like to see Yu Darvish join the club on February 13. However, the new Cubs’ catcher will be in Arizona with or without his battery mate.

Each offer that Yu Darvish is mulling is said to be similar in terms of money and years. Right now, it is going to come down to fit. The Chicago Cubs have put themselves in the position to be a perfect landing spot for Yu Darvish. Now, the Cubs are just waiting the process out as their big competition for Yu Darvish is likely coming from two teams — the Dodgers and Brewers.

"The @Cubs are the team that's, sort of, laying in the weeds."@Feinsand talks about Yu Darvish with #MLBNHotStove. pic.twitter.com/4J5RQ3M8o1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 9, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers make a strong case to re-sign Yu Darvish due to them having some unfinished business when it comes to winning the World Series. Losing to the Houston Astros has left a bitter taste for the Dodgers, who remain in position to return to the World Series. The biggest defection for the Dodgers was relief pitcher Brandon Morrow, who joined the Cubs.

As for the Milwaukee Brewers, they are an ace pitcher away from fielding a team that can challenge the Chicago Cubs for division supremacy. The Brewers are a young team on the rise. Something that could be intriguing to Yu Darvish.

It would not be a surprise if Yu Darvish goes back to the Dodgers. Chances are that Darvish’s decision could come down to the Dodgers, Brewers, or Cubs.

If the Chicago Cubs lose out on Yu Darvish, they will go to a solid second option in either Jake Arrieta or Alex Cobb. The Cubs will be happy with either of the three.