Kylie Jenner’s Stormi Will Reportedly Be The First Of Many Babies For Her, ‘In Touch Weekly’ Says

Kylie Jenner’s new baby, Stormi Webster may be joined by a little brother or sister sooner than anyone imagined. In Touch Weekly reports that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wants to start having more children soon.

“This is the first of many babies for Kylie,” an alleged insider told In Touch. “Nobody would be surprised if she has another one next year!”

Jenner is reportedly thrilled about being a new mom. The source says that she’s a “natural” mom who is pretty hands-on. But she has asked her mother to move in and help her alongside a nurse. Kylie has also been adamant about maintaining her and Stormi’s privacy. She has hired more security and has limited the number of people who are allowed to see the baby. She

Those restrictions may even apply to family members that Kylie isn’t close to. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her half-brother, Brody Jenner, recently said that he didn’t know that she was pregnant before news outlets revealed the news to the rest of the world. He also disclosed that he hadn’t met his newborn niece as yet.

According to In Touch Weekly, Caitlyn Jenner was not at the hospital when Kylie gave birth but she has seen her new granddaughter. Caitlyn’s absence from the birth most likely has a lot to do with the fact that she doesn’t seem to be on good terms with Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

So, if you’re expecting to see full press pictures of Stormi, you may just have to wait a while longer. In Touch’s source claims that the lip-kit mogul wants to keep her baby out of the media spotlight for now. But they allege that Kris Jenner is encouraging her to be more public with her newborn.

As for the name Stormi Webster, TMZ has reported that it’s her legal name as it’s on her birth certificate. Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster, so she has her father’s last name. Based on her birth certificate, she does not have a middle name. As Cosmopolitan reports, Kim Kardashian’s children– North, Saint and Chicago West– all don’t have middle names either. Stormy was born on February 1, and on the Sunday after her birth, Kylie Jenner confirmed that she had been pregnant via a post on her Instagram page.