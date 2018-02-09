‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Likely To Replace Farrah Abraham On The Show

Teen Mom OG fans may be seeing a lot more of Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer. In fact, reports are suggesting that Mackenzie is actually set to replace Farrah Abraham on the show during the next season.

According to a February 8 report by the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV is currently weighing their options about who should replace Farrah Abraham on the show in future seasons. As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, MTV allegedly tried to fire Farrah after she reportedly caused a lot of drama with the cast and crew while filming. The network also told her that her affiliation with the adult entertainment industry was a factor. Abraham took to social media to reveal that she had been fired but later said that network couldn’t fire her for the reasons previously stated.

However, Farrah Abraham has seemingly had enough of Teen Mom OG. The reality star, who has appeared on many other shows like Couple’s Therapy, Millionaire Matchmaker, Botched, and Family Therapy, revealed that she would not be returning to the show. Farrah did finish filming the current season of the series, but she will no longer be on the show going forward. This means that MTV would likely try to replace her, and they have some good options to do so.

The report suggests that Mackenzie Standifer is the obvious choice to replace Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie, who is married to Maci Bookout’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, already participates on the series and has been known to start a lot of drama. Mackenzie is a former teenage mother herself and is now dealing with her husband’s drug issues, as well as co-parenting with her ex-husband and Ryan’s ex, Maci. Standifer has reportedly been offered $3,000 per episode, which is much lower than what the rest of the cast members make.

However, Mackenzie Standifer-Edwards has some competition. Former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie Douthit-Mckee is also reportedly in the running for the fourth Teen Mom OG spot. Mckee was previously considered for the fifth slot on Teen Mom 2, which eventually went to Briana DeJesus, and now MTV could bring her back to join Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell. However, Standifer likely has the edge in the competition for Farrah Abraham’s vacated spot.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.