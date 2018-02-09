Father Appears To Pour Hot Sauce Down Child’s Pants In Online Video ‘Potty Training 101’– Now A Police Probe

A father who appears to pour hot sauce down the pants of a little boy in a video titled “Potty Training 101” was discovered online. The father also appears to put the same hot sauce on the child’s face when he starts crying. The video, which has the caption of “Potty Training 101,” appeared in a private chat online, but it has now come to the attention of authorities, according to Fox News.

The Snapchat video has been viewed more than 13,000 times since it was posted on Facebook. A concerned social media user who saw the Potty Training 101 clip in a chat room posted it to Facebook to bring it to the public’s attention. She was horrified at what she witnessed on that video and told News 9 that it needed to go public.

The woman’s name is Shana Honeycutt and after she posted a “sped-up” version of the video online people were appalled at what they believed they were seeing. Honeycutt said that it needed to be seen by the public and not left in a private Facebook group where no one did anything about it.

Honeycutt called what she witnessed on the video “abuse.” She also said, “You don’t potty train by pouring hot sauce down a baby’s pants and wiping it all over the face.” After getting a gander at the video, several other parents weighed-in with their similar opinions as well. You can see the video in the Facebook post below, as well as the interview with the woman who brought the video to the public’s attention.

It was the mother of the child who posted the video and she requested that she remain anonymous after receiving death threats. She said the video is not at all what it looks like. The clip shown in the Facebook post is on high-speed, but if you slow the video down, the mother says you can see nothing went into the child’s pants or on his face.

The video shows a man holding a young child, who appears to be a boy, and it looks as if this man is pouring hot sauce down the toddler’s pants. It was when the child cries that the same man appears to put hot sauce on that child’s face. She also said that her son loves hot sauce and he laughed when he looked at the video.

She told reporters that she would never put her son in harm’s way. She claims the video is “played out to be something it wasn’t.” This video did spark a police investigation and the Choctaw Police in Oklahoma did confirm they, along with Department of Human Services, went out to the home on Wednesday night. They did say the child appeared to be in a safe home.

DHS conveyed to the public that if anyone comes across questionable videos they should call their hotline and report this.

“If something bothers you that much of what you’re seeing, and you think it’s important enough to share with your friends and family, you need to report it,” DHS Communications Director Sheree Powell said. It is best to call the DHS hotline at 1-800-522-3511.

The investigation into this video is still ongoing as police are still investigating to “see where the video was taken,” according to News 9.