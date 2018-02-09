Prince Harry Is Not Inviting Ex-Girlfriend Cressida Bonas To Wedding To Meghan Markle, Says Gossip Cop

Prince Harry did not blindside his fiancee Meghan Markle with a surprise wedding invitation for his ex-girlfriend. This is despite an article published in The National Enquirer which claims that Harry invited his ex Cressida Bonas to his wedding in May. The supermarket tabloid claims that the invitation has caused some friction between the prince and Meghan, so much so that Markle has insisted on certain rules Harry must follow if he wants Cressida at the wedding. However, Gossip Cop, the celebrity rumor watchdog, claims that the story is untrue.

According to Gossip Cop, their source says that The National Enquirer story is “rubbish.” Moreover, the guest list for the royal wedding hasn’t be released to the media yet, so it’s hard to believe that the tabloid will have access to it.

The story may have been inspired by the fact that Cressida and Prince Harry spent time together during Christmastime last year. The two exes were seen together at the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas carol concert at St Luke’s Church in London. Meghan Markle did not attend, E! Online reported. According to E!, Prince Harry and his brother William are patrons of the organization, so it makes sense that he would be there. But the fact that his ex-girlfriend was there too raised eyebrows.

You need this Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding china. https://t.co/oym5FCoSpq pic.twitter.com/b9eT1w3Haz — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) February 9, 2018

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas dated each other for two years from 2012 to 2014, Metro UK reported. According to Metro, there’s a rumor that they were introduced by Princess Eugenie. Bonas has noble blood. Her grandfather was Edward Curzon, 6th Earl Howe. They reportedly broke up because Cressida wanted to focus on her acting career, which is ironic when you consider that Meghan Markle abandoned her acting career before she got engaged to Harry.

Soon after the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle engagement announcement, Bonas was in the spotlight for posting the Instagram photo below with its cryptic quote.

Truth ???????? #quotestoliveby ???????????? A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST

There were also some rumors that Cressida and Harry may have gotten back together after their breakup in 2014. But if they did, it was apparently short-lived since Harry is about to marry another woman who is her polar opposite.