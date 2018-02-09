Omarosa Says She Was Loyal To Trump To A Fault, Lost 100 Friends, Links Keshia Knight-Pulliam And Bill Cosby

Omarosa Manigault has already cried on the first episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition as she explained to one housemate about waking up frightened every morning over what President Donald Trump might tweet during her days at the White House. On the second episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, which aired on Thursday, February 8, Omarosa clashed with Keshia Knight Pulliam about loyalty to men who didn’t necessarily deserve their loyalty.

In the private interview booth, Pulliam spoke about her political beliefs being the polar opposite of Omarosa’s beliefs. When the women spoke with one another, Omarosa admitted she was loyal to a fault and didn’t realize that giving all of her loyalty to Trump would make her lose so many other people in her life. Omarosa compared her loyalty to a controversial man like Trump to Keshia’s loyalty to embattled Bill Cosby, as reported by Variety.

“You stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to and who [has] supported you, and people judged you for that. But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby. That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump. I was so loyal to a person, and I didn’t realize that by being loyal to him was going to make me lose about 100 other friends.”

Pulliam wasn’t fond of Omarosa’s comparison as Omarosa spoke about getting her “head bashed in” by the public as no one came out to say they supported Omarosa. Keshia said that with Omarosa on Trump’s team, it made it seem as though Omarosa was supporting racial hate. Omarosa said she wasn’t and compared herself to being in the middle of a hurricane, unable to “see the destruction of the outer bands.”

Keshia noted that Omarosa’s comparison to her relationship with Cosby was like trying to compare apples to oranges because Trump “is running our country and being the voice of a whole country of people.” Omarosa stood by her comparison and said she would not back down.

As reported by CBS News, Omarosa did admit that she would never vote for Trump again.

Keisha famously took on the role of Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show as a 5-year-old, decades later accompanying Cosby to court on the first day of his trial for sexual assault. Omarosa said that people looked up to Cosby as a father figure.

Meanwhile, Omarosa’s words about Trump prompted a backlash from the White House, with deputy press secretary Raj Shah claiming that Omarosa isn’t being taken seriously because she “was fired three times on The Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”