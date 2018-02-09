Fans are dying to know more about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 and what the creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, has in mind for the show that took off on Amazon. Sherman-Palladino will continue to deliver the Midge Maisel that all have come to love, but she might have a surprise or two in the shape of a special guest star. While a date hasn’t been announced for the airing of Season 2, Amazon has announced when new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will begin production.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Back For Season 2

Ironically, Amazon put out the first episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as a test case to see if people wanted to watch while other shows which ultimately failed got a whole season right off the bat. Despite the fact that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by the proven Amy Sherman-Palladino of Gilmore Girls fame, the show had to go through testing with those who were trying to break into the streaming business.

Slate claimed that Amazon tends to do what they want despite outcry from fans, and male names rule, which has led to some failures getting a full season.

“Who could have watched the first episode of Amazon’s Southern-fried Fitzgerald series Zelda and thought, more, please? But a whole season of Zelda is what we got anyway.”

I'm months late on this, but folks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is such a great show! I love the unexpected mix of tones and themes. Super super good actors and design all around ???????? https://t.co/xzuU7Al7jl pic.twitter.com/ZUuCOCh7EF — Neven Mrgan ???? (@mrgan) February 1, 2018

For Amazon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Was A Surprise, Award-Winning Hit

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has broken the mold, and while it might have had humble beginnings as a test case on Amazon, it has received validation through two Golden Globes and two Critics’ Choice Awards, plus glowing reviews from fans and reviewers alike.

According to Town & Country, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will start shooting Season 2 next month, and Midge Maisel and her stand-up act will be back. No premiere date has been announced, but it’s likely that the show will return to Amazon in late fall.

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the titular Mrs. Maisel, has given interviews recently about the future of Midge Maisel and how she will travel through her different worlds in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2, and those different worlds are in conflict.

“She’s a mother and a daughter and a wife…ish. By the time we leave her at the end of Season 1, she’s a working woman with a job, and she’s also trying her hand at stand-up comedy. And those three worlds, they don’t work together very well. So I look forward to watching her struggle to maintain those three different identities simultaneously.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 will also see Midge taking her act on the road, most likely to the Catskills of the 60s to try out her shtick on those outside of NYC, says the ultimate source, Amy Sherman-Palladino.

“I want to see those two girls stay some nights in sh**ty hotels and playing some dumpy clubs. None of [the clubs in ‘the Borscht Belt,’ as it was called] exist anymore. We’re going to have to find something and re-create it.”

Is Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham To Be A Character On The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2?

Amy Sherman-Palladino has some old-school tricks up her sleeve in the form of Lauren Graham, the star of Gilmore Girls. Graham has expressed interest in taking on a role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Amy Sherman-Palladino is all in, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I gotta get my girl Lauren on the show. I want to have her on it.”

Sherman-Palladino says that Lauren Graham has ideas about her role.

“Lauren wants to be something very specific. She has it all figured out.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino is excited about the prospect of working with Lauren Graham again after Graham spent years on Gilmore Girls.