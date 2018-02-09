Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Steal Instagram Caption From Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo

Josiah Duggar is the only unmarried Duggar kid to have an Instagram account. When he was single, he used to fill it with pictures of his brothers, his latest food adventures, and scenes from his family life. Now that he is in a courtship with Lauren Swanson, his feed is starting to fill with selfies with his new girlfriend. However, it looks like he is running low on inspiration for the photo captions as he continues to express just how much he cares for Lauren.

Thankfully, the 21-year-old Duggar has plenty of couples to turn to for inspiration. He comes from a big family of 19 kids, with six of them already married. Now that he is courting, Josiah can look to his older siblings to learn how to express love and affection.

However, it looks like he took one particular inspiration a little too close to heart. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are often touted as one of the most romantic and loving couples on Instagram. They have been married for a little over than a year, but their romance has not died down. With the announcement of their first baby, their love for each other has only grown.

Jinger and Jeremy have their own Instagram accounts, which means that they can take turns to express, from their own point of view, exactly what they appreciate about each other. During the holiday season in 2017, the 24-year-old Duggar took to Instagram to post a picture of her husband.

She surprised Counting On fans by writing a caption that is inspired by a secular song. The lyrics are from “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne. The song was released in 2014 and became the third fastest-selling single that year, according to Official Charts.

Emboldened by his sister’s choice of caption, Josiah also used lyrics from this song in his latest post about his girlfriend.

Josiah and Lauren announced their courtship when they were in Australia with the Duggar family. She had accompanied him to the southern hemisphere and was introduced in front of conference goers as a part of his family.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined,” he said to People Magazine. “I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She brings sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her.”

This is not the first time that Josiah has entered a courtship. Before meeting Lauren Swanson, he dated Marjorie Jackson for four months.