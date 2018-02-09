‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers – Chloe’s Return Rattles Chelsea, Final Face Off Before They Both Exit?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will face off against her enemy before leaving Genoa City for good. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is hot on her trail, and she’s determined to expose Chelsea as a liar. Chelsea will soon realize that her buried secret could come out. Someone will text Chelsea and reveal that they know that Adam is Christian’s real dad. It sends Chelsea into a tailspin, wondering who she can trust.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) left the Young and the Restless last year, but she was open to returning for short stints. With Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) return a few weeks away, it has the Y&R fans wondering if Chloe will join him.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea will face more drama in the week of February 12. SheKnows Soaps shares that Phyllis will continue to try to prove Chelsea’s guilt. She believes that Chelsea has been lying for a long time and she won’t rest until she proves it.

Chelsea and Chloe have unfinished business. Young and the Restless writers have not decided to bring Adam back from the dead. In Chelsea’s mind, Chloe took Adam from her. If the two ever met face-to-face again, it could be dangerous.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Chloe wished she could go back to Genoa City. At the time, Kevin urged her not to because she would have to answer to murder charges. He knew that Chloe probably would end up spending the rest of her life in prison. He didn’t want to lose her.

It would make an actioned-packed exit if Chloe returned and she had one more fierce standoff with Chelsea. Chloe may want to make amends because she misses her best friend. Chelsea wouldn’t listen to her. After all, Chloe did murder her husband.

The battle between them could quickly get out of hand. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea could try to kill Chloe for taking Adam from her.

Don't miss the story continue today on #YR when Chelsea receives an ominous message! pic.twitter.com/jcmjjNWvqH — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 9, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kevin will return to Genoa City on Tuesday, February 20. It’s possible that he could bring Chloe with him. Keep watching Y&R to find out how it all plays out over the next few weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.