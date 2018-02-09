‘Ozark’ Season 2: Cast Update, Release Date And What To Expect

Netflix renewed Ozark for a second season after it premiered in July 2017. Jason Bateman will return in his lead role as Marty Byrde and continue to direct some of the episodes as well as executive produce.

Ozark Season 2 will have 10 episodes and continue where the first season left off. Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, however, Ozark is currently filming and it was officially greenlit for a second season in August 2017. Therefore, a premiere date around August 2018 can be expected.

Most of the cast that survived Season 1 are expected to return, such as Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, The Snells and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. There is only one cast update with Janet McTeer joining Ozark Season 2.

According to a Netflix press release, the Academy Award-nominated actress will play a “Chicago based attorney with links to the cartel. In making a deal with the devil, she becomes a potential threat to the Byrdes.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jason Bateman revealed that Season 2 will be more intense than the first. His character Marty Byrde will face a bigger challenge in dealing with the Mexican cartel as well as The Snells in the three-way partnership. Bateman said that his character will now have to launder $50 million instead of $8 million.

Season 1 spoilers ahead.

Esai Morales played Camino Del Rio in Season 1 of Ozark. He was unexpectedly murdered by hot-headed Darlene Snell after what seemed like a slight offense. His replacement within the Mexican cartel is expected to be cast in Season 2 but no announcement has been made.

Another challenge for Marty will be licensing and developing a casino to launder a large amount of money he will have coming through the Cartel. Bateman also spoke about his character’s relationship with his children as they are fully aware of their criminal activities.

In the second season, it can be expected that the Byrde children will be more involved in the family business. Rachel Garrison, who is The Blue Cat Lodge owner, was last seen running off with a lot of dirty money and will likely play a role in the second season.

Ozark Season 2 will premiere in late 2018 – probably around July or August.