Angelina Jolie Talks Raising Girls: Jennifer Aniston Fans Slam ‘Homewrecker’ Of Brad Pitt’s First Marriage

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston once ruled as Hollywood’s golden couple after tying the knot in 2000. When Brad and Jennifer split in 2005, fans went from mourning the end of their marriage to seeking a scapegoat. Angelina Jolie entered the drama, with some blaming Jolie for Aniston and Pitt’s breakup, pointed out Us Weekly.

“[Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie] met and fell in love while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in January 2004 — a.k.a. when Pitt was still married to Aniston.”

A representative for Brad denied the rumors that Pitt and Jolie began their romance before he split from Jennifer. However, neither Aniston nor her fans were convinced. Referring to a comment that Angelina once made about enjoying working on the film, Jennifer slammed Jolie.

“That stuff about how she couldn’t wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool,” said Aniston.

Even though Jennifer is now reportedly happily married to Justin Theroux, her fans haven’t forgotten about Angelina’s alleged role in ending Aniston’s marriage to Brad. Consequently, when Jolie gave a new interview about her advice to her daughters, Jennifer’s followers were quick to attack.

Responding on Twitter, Instagram, and in the comment section of articles about Angelina’s words of wisdom for her girls, Aniston’s fans used terms such as “homewrecker” for Jolie.

Described as a ‘single mother’ by the ‘Daily Mail,’ Angelina Jolie revealed the special words of wisdom that she has for her daughters. Heng Sinith / AP Images

Describing Angelina as a “single mother” after Jolie filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Angelina has sought to teach all six of her children about the importance of giving back. Jolie revealed that she had special advice for her three daughters (Zahara, Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt).

“I tell my daughters, ‘What sets you apart is what you are willing to do for others. Anyone can put on a dress and makeup. It’s your mind that will define you.'”

Some fans of Angelina turned to Twitter to share their admiration for her advice. W magazine urged that everyone should “listen to Angelina Jolie’s advice to her daughters.”

We should all listen to Angelina Jolie's advice to her daughters: https://t.co/LROOZxv2kf pic.twitter.com/2A7WTWR9TE — W magazine (@wmag) February 9, 2018

One fan of Jolie described Angelina as a woman “worth emulating” because she follows her own advice, calling the mother of six a “very good role model.” But others pointed to Jolie’s appearance in criticizing her.

In response to Angelina’s advice to her daughters to focus on giving back rather than the right dress and makeup, one reader asked why Jolie went “to such great lengths to stay ‘beautiful.'” The reader alleged that Angelina maintained her youthful face with Botox, adding that Jolie “really REALLY loves herself.”

Some brought Brad Pitt into the debate over Angelina’s comments. One criticized the Daily Mail for calling Angelina a single mother, pointing out that the six children “have a FATHER who is undoubtedly still having his wallet emptied by their mother.”

In response to the Elle cover story featuring Jolie, readers also recalled Angelina’s alleged role in breaking up Brad Pitt’s and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage. Commenting on Jolie’s discussion of her advice to her daughters, those readers told Angelina that she should tell her girls not to “sleep with married men” or behave like “homewreckers.”

A debate broke out among the commentators. Some called Jolie a “slut” for her alleged behavior with Pitt while he was still married to Aniston. Another had a different take on the situation.

“Sleeping with a married man/woman doesn’t make you a slut, but a selfish irresponsible person,” wrote the Instagram commentator.