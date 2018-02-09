Amber Rose Pushes TMI To The Limit In Jaw-Dropping ‘Sniff’ Reveal

Amber Rose may have just topped her peers in the celebrity world who have a tendency to share too much information at times after she offered up her latest reveal about foreplay. The 34-year-old Rose shared what “turns her on” when it comes to her 25-year-old boyfriend, 21 Savage. According to Hollywood Life, Amber Rose shared this bit of jaw-dropping information during her podcast show, Loveline with Amber Rose.

The trend of sharing information for its shock value is nothing new as the Kardashian clan has been raising eyebrows on their show for years with what some call TMI. Amber Rose’s reveal has to do with the sense of smell, which is something the Kardashian sisters also toyed with on an episode of their Keeping Up With The Kardashians a while back.

On a recent Amber Rose podcast, she and her co-host Dr. Chris started off by sharing how you can actually relieve stress by smelling your partner’s clothes. This opened the floodgates for Amber who decided to share her “smelling habits” when it comes to her own partner, 21 Savage.

She told Dr. Chris as well as her listeners that she sniffs her boyfriend’s underwear and went on to describe exactly what areas she aims for when doing so. Amber then sounded very excited while saying “It smells so good!” She then added, “Are we gross? That’s hot to me, I’m sorry.”

Without a bit of modesty seemingly getting in her way, Amber offered some graphic information on the scent she’s after, which gives you enough of a hint as to where this conversation was going. The comments that appeared from readers of the Hollywood Life article were not very supportive of Amber Rose sharing this information.

Critiques such as “a nasty weirdo” who is “sexually sick” were offered up by the readers. As unique as this may topic may sound, Amber Rose was not the first celebrity to sniff and tell. The Kardashian sisters not only did something similar among themselves, but this was seen in one of the episodes of their Kourtney & Kim Take Miami television reality show.

As USA Today reported in an archived article from back in 2013, two of the Kardashian sisters concocted a “smell off” while on a trip to London. Kim and Kourtney were staying at the Dorchester Hotel at the time when they decided they would check out a theory that Khloe swears by.

Khloe Kardashian is convinced that drinking pineapple juice makes a woman’s private parts smell “sweeter.” For the next few days, pineapple juice was the drink of choice for Kim and Kourtney.

Khloe flew to London to be the judge of the “smell off” after her sisters had consumed pineapple juice for several days. At one point Kim looks into the camera to say: “Kourtney seems very competitive about her vagina. I don’t know why Kourtney is challenging me, but she will lose.”

While this was going on fans could only imagine what the judging part of this rather bizarre competition was going to look like. When the time came for the judging, Kourtney and Kim each took handtowels and swiped the area in question then handed them to their sister Khloe who then preceded with the “smell off.”

Khloe deemed Kourtney as “smelling like a tropical island” and Kim as “flower pu–y.” Khloe, who was married to Lamar Odom at the time, took a few moments before announcing Kim as the winner. At the time, RadarOnline deemed the Kardashian Sisters as “hitting a new low” with this “smell off” contest.

Whether Amber Rose’s latest reveal tops this or not in the grotesque department is up to her fans, but celebrities have come a long way from the days when you couldn’t even show a double bed on TV in the house or apartment of a married couple because it made the assumption that they shared a bed. This was seen in shows like I Love Lucy, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and Leave It To Beaver. You can just imagine what someone stepping into today’s world from that yesteryear era would think about all that is revealed under the umbrella of entertainment today?