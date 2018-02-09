‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentine’s Day Scoop – Who Falls Into Bed and Who’s Sleeping On The Couch

General Hospital spoilers reveal that love may not be in the air for everybody in Port Charles this Valentine’s Day. While some couples will take the opportunity to celebrate their love, others will find reasons to fight which may even lead to their demise this Wednesday, February 14.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) have a love that has stood the test of time. This year, these two will snuggle up and enjoy some tender moments. General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, February 14 state that the Corinthos power couple will realize how far they have come when they take a moment to reminisce on their own love story. Carly and Sonny haven’t had the easiest of relationships, but despite all the obstacles that they have faced, they know that they can face anything together.

On the other hand, Valentine’s Day will not be a bed of roses for the new Mr. and Mrs. Cain. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Drew (Billy Miller), Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton) will bump into each other. According to General Hospital spoilers, via Inquisitr,Sam will explode at Jason. Presumably, it will have to do with the kids and the fact that their biological dad is now back in their lives. Sam will try to prevent Drew from being pushed aside after raising kids he thought was his own, and Sam will make her position and feelings clear to Jason.

As Jason settles back into his life, there's nothing like a little father / son bonding time. Tune into a brand-new #GH, NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/iUQjNBseP6 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 8, 2018

General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Jason will also cause friction in Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco’s (Roger Howarth) relationship. Longtime GH viewers will know that Jason could never stand Franco, and this raises the question if Jason has a problem with this man possibly raising his son, Jake (Hudson West), now that Liz and Franco are about to tie the knot.

Has Kevin helped Franco get his creative juices flowing again? Elizabeth sure hopes so. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/albfC9jO4z — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 8, 2018

It seems as if the blossoming romance of Griffin (Matt Cohen) and Ava (Maura West) may also be doomed. General Hospital spoilers for February 14, tease that these two will have a fierce confrontation, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Ava’s jealousy appears to be getting the best of her as she doesn’t seem to trust the former priest.

Another couple who seems to be getting back on track is Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donnell Turner). For a long time, Curtis’ aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) kept these two apart. However, this Valentine’s Day, these two will make time away for themselves. General Hospital spoilers tease that things will get hot and heavy as these two recommit to love.