Reddit Banning A.I. Deepfake Adult Videos After Clips Of Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, and Ivanka Trump Emerge

The popular social media and discussion website, Reddit, has now removed its Deepfake subreddit page, which hosted some very realistic adult videos that contained the faces of famous celebrities. Deepfakes, which refers to videos that utilize advanced face swapping software and artificial intelligence, has recently been spreading to different porn sites and social media platforms. Sites like Twitter and Imgur have already banned the content on their platforms, stating that these types of content go against their terms of service.

According to Pornhub, which had reportedly already banned the content on its site earlier this week, deepfake videos break their terms of service as they are basically “non-consensual” in nature and were published without the subject’s permission. The porn website even went as far as to compare the creepy videos as similar to revenge porn. Several celebrities have already appeared in these types of pornographic videos, including Taylor Swift, Emma Watson, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde, and even Ivanka Trump.

Reddit echoed the same sentiments in its post on the Deepfake subreddit page, which stated that the page was a direct violation of its content policy, specifically its policy against involuntary porn videos. In a statement to The Verge, the company explained that it has also updated its website’s policy to include banning users who post these types of content. Various other groups related to using face swapping software, some of which were not pornographic in nature, were also removed from the website.

The humans are so adorable when they act like they can stop us. https://t.co/nzj4o0DKtv — akira (@0xa59a2d) February 7, 2018

As reported by Forbes, several pornographic websites still host these types of videos. Some of the clips have been labeled misleadingly in a likely effort by the user to avoid deletion. The website administrators are apparently having a hard time keeping track of Deepfakes seeing as that these videos are already spreading and different users are continually trying to upload them to different platforms.

According to a report from VOX, this type of video manipulating technology may lead to bigger problems in the future seeing as that political and public figures may soon become the target. Deepfake software may be used to generate fake videos and fake news, which could eventually lead to video evidence becoming completely obsolete.