Jeremy Vuolo Shares Romantic Message For Jinger Duggar, Fails To Break Fans’ Baby Fever

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo only have a few months before their little one arrives, and they’re making the most of their final days of pre-baby bliss. In his latest Instagram post, Jeremy kept the focus on Jinger. He didn’t mention the fact that he’s about to become a father at all, but his followers made sure to remind him that his life is about to change in a big way.

On Thursday, Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to share a romantic message about Jinger Duggar. The post includes a snapshot of him and his wife. Jinger is only pictured from the shoulders up, so fans can’t see how big her baby bump currently is. However, the point of Jeremy’s post was not to update Duggar fans on his wife’s pregnancy. The Counting On star just wanted everyone to know just how special Jinger is to him.

“She makes life better,” Jeremy captioned the post.

Some fans praised Jeremy for making such a “lovely” and “sweet” comment about Jinger. Others were clearly thinking about the couple’s big baby news.

“I love you two as a couple and can’t wait for the baby. I know you will be great parents,” wrote one fan.

“God Bless you both and your sweet little angel on the way,” another remarked.

She makes life better. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:05pm PST

Some fans chose to comment on Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s looks, with one admirer remarking that the couple’s child is “genetically blessed.” Another suggested that the couple might have a hard time deciding which parent their baby resembles most.

“The two of you have been married long enough to start looking alike,” the fan observed.

This isn’t the first time fans have discussed what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s child might look like. The couple attended a live performance of A Christmas Carol last December, and they posed for a photo with the young actress who played Tiny Tim. Jinger later shared the snapshot on her Instagram page, and many of her followers remarked that the little thespian looks like she could be Jinger and Jeremy’s child.

Jinger Duggar hasn’t shared a pregnancy update since January 26, and her decision not to post weekly baby bump photos seemingly has some fans worried that she’s going to keep details about her pregnancy private from now on. One of Jeremy’s followers begged him and Jinger to at least let fans know as soon as they find out their baby’s sex.

“I hope that you guys would be kind enough to allow your friends and followers to know the gender of your little one, so that we can celebrate all the way through this journey with you two. Keeping it secret unless it is just your choice is mean.”

The Duggars all do things differently when it comes to how they share their pregnancy journeys with their fans. As reported by CafeMom, Jessa Duggar kept the sexes of both of her sons a secret until they were born. Joy-Anna Duggar is currently pregnant with her first child, but she has not yet said whether she’s having a boy or girl. However, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell recently decided to reveal that they’re expecting a baby boy. They shared their baby’s sex just weeks after making their pregnancy announcement.

Some fans think that those suffering from Duggar baby fever need to quit begging pregnant members of the family for baby updates. One of Jeremy Vuolo’s followers argued that it should be left up to each expectant couple to decide how much they’re comfortable sharing with fans.

“Let them do things the way they would like to,” the fan wrote. “If they want to keep gender or names or anything private, that is their right since they created this human being by the grace of God.”