‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, February 12: Victor Confronts Chelsea, J.T. & Traci Reminisce

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 12, reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will have a moment of conflict. Chelsea has been acting dodgy lately, hiding cash in the bathroom duct vent, creating a duplicate website to steal money from her own company, and depositing money in a columbarium, according to Inquisitr. However, Victor one-upped Chelsea on Friday when he beat her at her own game and stole her money from her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea is confused as to why Victor would steal the money from her.

The Moustache has a thing about control and it wouldn’t be surprising if he took Chelsea’s stolen cash in an effort to teach her that nothing gets by Victor Newman. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Chelsea will nevertheless be worried about Victor knowing her dirty secret and wondering if he is going to punish her for stealing her own money.

Y&R viewers know that Victor also knows that Adam (formerly played by Justin Hartley) is Connor’s (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois) son, but it doesn’t seem like Victor to text Chelsea messages about something they both already know. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor may let Chelsea get away with a warning. According to She Knows Soaps, despite Chelsea trying to pull the wool over his eyes, Victor will have the “last laugh.”

Today on #YR, Victor makes an unexpected alliance, Lauren receives unsettling news, and Devon and Hilary share a charged moment. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kxrKQjwkof pic.twitter.com/3FCEdtJZbN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2018

Lately, Y&R fans have been enjoying the rather sentimental moments of days gone by. Fans have loved Jack (Peter Bergman) and Marla (Dina Adams) thinking about the past, as well as enjoying those captivating scenes of when Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) first fell in love. Likewise, spoilers for Young and the Restless for Monday, February 12 tease that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Traci (Beth Maitland) will catch up on someone that was once very dear to them both.

Colleen (Tammin Sursok) was a special lady, and as Traci’s daughter and the woman who had J.T.’s heart, the two will reminisce and remember how good life was back when she was alive. Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 12, also indicate that the two will have a heart-to-heart and share how Colleen’s death changed their philosophies and direction in life.