Joe & Kendra Duggar Open Up About Awful Morning Sickness In New TLC Video

Joe and Kendra Duggar are excited first-time parents in a new video released by TLC! The young couple, who got married in September last year, are expecting their first baby–a boy, they recently revealed.

While Joe Duggar comes from a huge family with lots of babies, Kendra’s pregnancy hasn’t exactly been an easy one so far. In the new video, the 19-year-old expectant mom revealed that she’s had an uncomfortable first trimester of pregnancy.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness,” the young mom-to-be shared.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, around 70 to 80 percent of pregnant women experience some type of morning sickness, 60,000 of which were reported to be extreme. While Kendra Duggar didn’t reveal how severe her morning sickness was, she assured fans that she’s starting to feel a little better now.

I think it’s kinda slowly subsiding.

Early this month, Joe and Kendra announced through the Duggar family’s website that their baby is going to be a boy. The Counting On couple did their adorable baby gender reveal photo shoot in an open field, blasting a cloud of blue dust behind them as they posed.

“Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” the couple wrote on the Duggar Family blog.

Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy!

Joe and Kendra Duggar are expecting a baby boy. Hear the news from the parents-to-be! #CountingOn https://t.co/sgetCw2Hip pic.twitter.com/4PMeEWoOix — TLC Network (@TLC) February 7, 2018

In TLC’s new video, Kendra giddily revealed that she’s starting to decorate her son’s nursery room already. She said that currently, the baby’s room is painted grey and white but they are planning to put “touches of blue” now that they know the gender.

“I think I’m excited about the little outfits that you could put on him, the little bowties,” Kendra gushed.

We have not shopped for any baby clothes yet. I figured we’ll do that after we found out the gender so I guess we can start now!

It’s a busy and exciting season for the Duggar family right now. Aside from Joe and Kendra, Jinger Duggar is also expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also recently announced that their eighth child, 21-year-old Josiah, is now in courtship with a family friend.

The Duggar siblings will return to television with a brand-new season of Counting On, slated to premiere on Feb. 26. Interestingly, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard, who have appeared since the first season of the reality show, was not included in the season trailer posted by TLC. The network previously announced that Derick will no longer be a part of the show following his Twitter rants against I Am Jazz, a series which follows the life of transgender teen Jazz Jennings.