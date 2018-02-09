Here’s Why John Cena vs. The Undertaker Hasn’t Been Announced Yet For ‘WrestleMania 34’

Before the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe was positive that The Undertaker’s appearance would set up another match on the grandest stage of them all against John Cena. However, the fans were let down by a cryptic promo and no answers about The Undertaker’s WWE future. John Cena vs. The Deadman is still the plan for WrestleMania 34, but there is a major reason why WWE officials haven’t announced the match yet.

It’s being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that their match is planned, but it’s unlikely to be announced for the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ PPV. With John Cena in the ‘Chamber’ Match, WWE officials are focused on pushing that PPV before announcing Cena’s match with The Deadman. The WWE Universe can expect some kind of angle to set up their WrestleMania bout immediately after the ‘Elimination Chamber.’

Unfortunately, no details have been revealed about how WWE officials intend to set up the match. With the WWE Universe speculating for months and the status of the two legends, it’s unlikely their bout needs a lot of fanfare or presentation. Something simple to confirm what the rumors have been saying for months is all the fans want to see and both men can hype the match in their own way on ‘The Road to WrestleMania 34.’

‘The Undertaker could be having his retirement match in New Orleans this April.’ WWE

Last year in Orlando, it appeared that The Deadman walked off into the sunset forever after his huge loss to Roman Reigns. However, the backlash against Roman and The Undertaker’s health may have forced WWE officials to reconsider his retirement. One more war against John Cena in New Orleans only four years after Brock Lesnar conquered “The Streak” might be the proper end to his career that WWE fans would accept.

Unless something drastic happens over the coming weeks, most of the card for WrestleMania 34 is written in stone. The Undertaker vs. John Cena is expected to be the biggest match at the event and may finish the show if it’s to be The Deadman’s last ride. The WWE Universe only needs to wait a few more weeks for the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ PPV to set the stage for WWE officials to reveal their master plan once and for all.