Tyga Allegedly Attempts To Get Stormi’s Pic To Prove He’s Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy, Says ‘Hollywood Life’

Tyga wants to prove that he is the father of Kylie Jenner’s baby, and he is reportedly trying to “smuggle” a photo of young Stormi Webster to do so.

In September, rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant emerged, and the 28-year-old rapper claimed that he was the father. People were skeptical at whether or not he was sincere at the time because of how he said it and retracted it shortly afterwards.

Now, it looks like he has convinced himself more than ever that he was the one who got the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul pregnant, as Hollywood Life claims that he is trying to “smuggle pictures” of the baby to prove it.

According to the outlet, Tyga is not giving up on determining if Stormi is indeed his child and has decided to sneak behind her identified parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, to get a photo of her. Apparently, the rapper “heard” that the newest addition to the Kardashian clan resembles his son, King Cairo, as a newborn.

“Tyga wants to see for himself. He’s trying to get a picture so he can get eyes on Kylie’s little girl and be the judge,” a source reportedly close to the rapper said.

Based on the insider’s information, Tyga even tried to get Kylie’s momager, Kris Jenner, to get him at least one of Stormi’s pictures, but she appeared to be blocking him out. Despite this, he allegedly isn’t giving up.

“She’s stopped taking his calls. Tyga’s pissed but he’s not backing down on this. He wants to get to the bottom of this.”

Moreover, the 28-year-old rapper, who shares a son with Blac Chyna, also got Scott Disick into the mix. However, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex is advising him to move on, based on another report from the outlet.

“Tyga has been complaining to Scott about his unresolved feelings for Kylie. Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby,” another source told the outlet.

So far, Kylie has only shared one photo of baby Stormi Webster on her social media channels.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

For those who aren’t up to speed about the drama, the father of Kylie Jenner’s daddy is Travis Scott. However, Tyga has started claiming that there is a chance that he might be the real father since she and the 20-year-old Kardashian were still sexually active nine months ago, which is around the time the baby was conceived.

Since Kylie’s secretive pregnancy became a hot topic, her ex also became the subject of headlines reporting rumors about the Life of Kylie star reportedly wishing she was pregnant with Tyga’s baby and the rapper volunteering to take Travis Scott’s place as the child’s father.

Unfortunately, none of Hollywood Life’s report on the Kylie Jenner baby drama have been verified so it is best to take this with a grain of salt.