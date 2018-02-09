There is little doubt that there will be more deaths in the final season of Game of Thrones. After all, the HBO series has been infamous for killing off minor characters in almost every episode. But is it possible that Game of Thrones Season 8 will see the end of characters who have been around since the pilot episode? There are speculations that Daenerys Targaryen will not last long in the upcoming season.

Most fans may have never considered the possibility of Daenerys Targaryen being killed off in the show. The Mother of Dragons had been a formidable figure who managed to rise to power after several seasons. In addition to that, she still has two dragons who will defend her to the death. Unfortunately, an update about Game of Thrones Season 8 seems to suggest that Dany will lose an important ally who might end up working with Cersei Lannister.

According to Watchers on the Wall, production for Game of Thrones Season 8 is still ongoing in Croatia. Interestingly, new photos from the set feature Lena Headey and Kit Harington filming a scene together while executive producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss appear to direct them. Hafþór Björnsson, the actor who portrays The Mountain, has also been spotted around the location. However, there is no sign of Emilia Clarke in Dubrovnik.

Kit Harington shooting with Lena Headey pic.twitter.com/Wlb2wMKDNR — Kit Harington (@Kit_Haringtcn) February 8, 2018

The absence of the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress on the set certainly had fans wondering what will happen in the meeting between Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister. Some believe this could mean the King in the North is planning to turn his back on Daenerys Targaryen and work with the other queen instead. However, this would also seem like an unusual move for Jon, who has once laid down his life to save the wildlings. There is another possibility that could lead to a grim future in Game of Thrones Season 8.

It is possible that Jon Snow has decided to meet with Cersei Lannister because Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons have been killed. Fans speculate that Kit Harington and Lena Headey are filming a Game of Thrones Season 8 scene where the King in the North is trying to get Cersei to stop the ongoing war.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on HBO in 2019.