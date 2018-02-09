Best Teas That Could Relieve The Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms, Backed By Studies

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects the joints on both sides of the body including both hands, wrists, or knees. It could also affect the nerves, skin, eyes, blood, lungs, and heart.

In the United States alone, more than 1 million people are suffering from this type of arthritis. The disorder often occurs in people aged 40 years old and above. The women are more affected by rheumatoid arthritis than men. Its symptoms include joint pain and swelling, stiffness, fever, weight loss, and fatigue, according to WebMD.

Treatments include medications prescribed by your doctor and therapy. Another way to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis is to drink teas.

Some teas have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce the inflammation and relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. The following are the best teas for those who are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis:

Green Tea

A study indicates that green tea could be beneficial for rheumatoid arthritis patients because it contains a compound known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate or EGCG. In the study, this compound reduced the swelling of the ankles of the mice model with rheumatoid arthritis.

It also has an excellent source of anti-inflammatory properties including catechin and gallate. These are flavonoids that prevent the inflammatory cytokines, produced in rheumatoid arthritis. On the other hand, be reminded that green tea could interact with codeine, acetaminophen, or Tylenol and other drugs.

Black Tea

Black tea contains an immune-modulatory and anti-inflammatory properties that could significantly reduce the inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis. It could also serve as the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, according to a past study. However, black tea is high in caffeine, so you have to drink it moderately.

Ginger Tea

A 2016 study shows that ginger supplementation could significantly reduce inflammation and the chronic knee pain with arthritis. You could just slice ginger thinly and put it in hot water for about 10 minutes. However, if you are having blood-thinning medications, you must avoid ginger as it is known as a blood thinner, according to Everyday Health.

Rosehip Tea

In 2012, a study suggested that rosehip has phytochemicals, which contain anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The rosehip powder could lessen the pain scores. Be aware also that rosehip could interact with estrogens and antacids.