Prince William Talks About Royal Baby Number 3, Says Twins Will Test His ‘Mental Health’

With Kate Middleton’s due date fast approaching, rumors abound that the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t just expecting baby number three, but also baby number four! In a social event last night, Prince William seemingly responded to such talks when a guest asked him point blank about the possibility of having twins.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Prince William hosted the third annual Centrepoint Awards, a black-tie affair in Kensington Palace to honor those who are working to alleviate youth homelessness. According to People, the 35-year-old prince happily chatted with the charity’s supporters during the event. Their main topic, the exciting arrival of the third royal baby!

Prince William admitted that he is currently catching up on much-needed sleep to prepare for Kate Middleton’s delivery. The Duchess of Cambridge is now in her third trimester of pregnancy and is expected to give birth in April.

“Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” Prince William said.

A guest jokingly commented to Prince William that he could “save time” by having twins. While Prince William did not brush off the possibility, he replied that having twins will test his “mental health.”

“Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins.”

Prince William jokes with guests at the 2018 Centrepoint Awards in Kensington Palace on Thursday. Ben Stansall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Prince William went on to reveal that he’s gearing up for sleepless nights and tiresome days once their third child arrives in April. He confessed that he’s already anticipating a lot of chaos in their royal home with a new baby and their two toddlers, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Two is fine,” Prince William reportedly told another guest.

“I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three, I’m going to be permanently tired.”

The British Royal Family has not announced details of Kate Middleton’s pregnancy other than her due month. As such, royal fans are eager to know if the expectant mom is carrying a prince or a princess, or if she’s having twins.

According to Life & Style, an insider has revealed that Kate Middleton is having identical twin girls. Prince William and Kate are said to be thrilled about their “double-baby news.” Kate has reportedly seen her little princesses during her most recent sonogram.

“One of the babies was calm and relaxed, whereas the other had endless energy,” the source shared.

The report went on to state that Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to honor Princess Diana by naming one of the twins after the late princess. Other baby names they are said to be considering are Victoria, Alice, Olivia, Alexandra, and Elizabeth.

Kate Middleton holds onto her baby bump while visiting the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Essex on Thursday. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Without the Palace’s official confirmation, however, such talks can be easily dismissed as mere rumors. Despite the secrecy about the baby’s gender, Kate Middleton is looking healthy at this point of her third pregnancy.

The soon-to-be mother-of-three recently returned to England from a royal visit to Norway with Prince William. She was last seen publicly on Thursday when she attended an official engagement in Wickford, Essex. Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to grace the EE British Academy Film Awards together on Feb. 18.