Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Thinks Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Are Trying To Outshine Dream With 3 New Babies

Looks like Tokyo Toni is not pleased with the newest additions to the Kardashian-Jenner family. The controversial mother of Blac Chyna recently shared her thoughts on the famous sisters’ new babies and how it seems to be a master plan to outshine her granddaughter Dream.

On Wednesday, Shalana Jones-Hunter, more popularly known as Tokyo Toni, took to Instagram and threw some serious shade to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The 45-year-old entrepreneur did not hold back in targeting the famous reality stars and their new babies — Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and Khloe’s unborn child.

In her minute-long clip, the outspoken mom criticized Kim, Khloe, and Kylie for having their babies within months of each other. She claimed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars plotted a master plan to overshadow Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream.

Tokyo Toni even suggested that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings are trying to compete against her daughter and granddaughter by stealing the spotlight.

“What’s up with all of them three having a baby at the same time? Are they competing with Chyna and with Dream?”

Blac Chyna’s mom also pointed out that the famous sisters are always busy, adding that they will end up hiring nannies for the new babies. She then went on to ask why they decided to have a new addition to the family when they just had Dream.

“Why do all that when y’all just had Dream. We just had Dream.”

To make her theory more interesting, Tokyo Toni reiterated that Dream is the only baby in the family who will carry the famous family name, given that Rob is the sole male Kardashian.

“Dream is the only Kardashian so I guess the other families would want another baby.”

Kim, Khloe, and Kylie have yet to comment on Tokyo Toni’s comments against their babies. Blac Chyna has yet to react as well.

This is not the first time that Tokyo Toni defended Blac Chyna and Dream. Previously, she took to her Instagram account and express her thoughts about her daughter’s failed trademark attempt of her supposed married name – Angela Renée Kardashian.

In her lengthy post, Tokyo Toni slammed the Kardashian family for blocking her daughter from legally using the famous last name. She claimed that Blac Chyna has all the rights to use Rob’s last name once they’re married.

It can be recalled that in 2016, Blac Chyna filed an application to patent Angela Renée Kardashian on behalf of her company, Lashed LLC.

According to reports, if Blac Chyna’s request was granted, she would have the sole right to use the said name for her business ventures, advertising, and entertainment services.

However, the Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe — quickly countered Blac Chyna’s application. At that time, the famous sisters formally filed an opposition claiming that their companies will “suffer damage, including irreparable injury, to their reputation and goodwill” once the trademark pushed through.